Chester County Press Feb. 15 edition

02/15/2017 08:14AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: In Print, Today

In the Feb. 15 edition of the Chester County Press, we take you to the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board meeting, where a new member joins the board ... We visit the fifth annual Kennett Chocolate Lovers Festival, and also cover a police safety forum about how seniors can avoid phone and email scams ... We look into an impact study of the local equine industry, and we also report on two local high school basketball games ... From news of the Kennett Square Borough Council to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's edition of the Chester County Press.
Hungry crowd swallows up chocolate festival - 02142017 0110PM

Hungry crowd swallows up chocolate festival

Fifth annual Kennett Chocolate Lovers Festival draws 800 and raises $16,821 for the United Way of Southern Chester County Read More » 

 

Preliminary Kennett schools budget set at $84.5 million

District officials are hopeful that cost savings can be found before a final budget is adopted Read More » 

 

Oxford wins Ches-Mont American Division crown - 02132017 1215PM

Oxford wins Ches-Mont American Division crown

The team is gearing up for the postseason with the Ches-Mont Final Four starting on Feb. 13 and the PIAA District 1 Tournament starting on Feb. 18 Read More » 

 

Miller leads Unionville over Kennett 63-46 - 02142017 1250PM

Miller leads Unionville over Kennett, 63-46

Senior matches Blue Devils' Kosara with 24 points Read More » 

 

New Garden receives $44K in state funding for regional police department 

Sen. Dinniman also seeking funding to help pay for new police facility Read More » 

 

U-CF School Board adds new member and approves preliminary budget

The board votes unanimously to approve a preliminary district budget for 2017-2018, with total appropriations of $85,610,587 Read More » 

 

Local officers warn seniors of scams - 02142017 1259PM

Local officers warn seniors of scams

Awareness and education are key to stopping exploitation Read More » 

 

Study looks at economic impact of equine industry - 02102017 0327PM

Study looks at economic impact of equine industry

Letters have been mailed out to many of the horse owners in the area, but anyone who hasn't received the survey can access it at www.sepaequine.org. Read More » 

 

Kennett Square Borough Council discusses ordinance that would safeguard against discrimination

A Human Relations Commission to mediate complaints will be formed as part of the ordinance, which could be approved as early as next month Read More » 

 

Police Blotter for the week of Feb 13 - 02142017 1220PM

Police Blotter for the week of Feb. 13

Prowler sought, arrest in Avondale domestic assault, construction equipment stolen from work site, heroin arrest in West Grove, and more Read More » 

 

Roberta Little in her home studio in Kennett Square I just have to do something different

A world of whimsical creations

Roberta Little of Kennett Square turns tiny objects into art that speaks to people Read More » 

 

From left Winemaker Virginia Mitchell owners Brad and Lele Galer and vineyard manager Jan Grimes

Galer Winery celebrates gold and silver medal wins

Prizes awarded at the biggest wine competition in America, The 2016 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition Read More » 

 

Proposed fee, if approved, is another reason for regional policing

Municipalities that rely exclusively on the State Police could be charged a fee to help offset some of the costs Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: Where's the money and free parking?

Raising the funding for the new Kennett Library may be 'unrealistic' Read More » 

 

Valentines Day sweepstakes winners named - 02142017 1254PM

Valentine's Day sweepstakes winners named

Prizes included gifts from Anemoni Jewlers, Churrascaria Saudades Brazillian Steakhouse; Neuchatel Chocolates; and Paradocx Vineyard Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Feb 13 - 02132017 0150PM

Obituaries for the week of Feb. 13

Obituaries for: Doshi, Lara, Bidwell, Johnson, Sjolander, England, Paschall, Parks Read More » 

 

