Uncle Irvin: Where's the money and free parking?

02/14/2017 01:03PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Opinion, News, Today, Business

According to the Kennett Library Board and Kennett Borough Council, a new library and borough administrative building will be built at the corner of Willow and East State streets.
The building devotes 30,000 square feet to the new library and 15,000 square feet to the borough -- a total of 45,000 square feet – and will be designed by Lukmire Architects, a Virginia firm with more than 40 public libraries under its belt.
The library alone will cost $10 million, and the board claims to have $3 million in hand. There's no mention of the 5.3-acre site the library purchased on Ways Lane for $500,000, or the disposition of the existing Kennett Library building. Other than a mention of a silent (large donor) capital campaign followed by public fundraising, there is no realistic assessment of raising that kind of money.
In addition, the preliminary discussions by the Library Board do not mention the availability of free, public parking. Without parking adjacent to the facility, and a plethora of large donations, this goose will not fly.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)



