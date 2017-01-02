Skip to main content

Kennett Brewing Co. hosts benefit for After-The-Bell

By J. Chambless, 01/12/2017, Categories: Today, News, Schools

All tips provided to the guest bartenders will be donated to After-The-Bell
U-CF School Board member Michael Rock resigns over ethnic intimidation issue

By J. Chambless, 01/10/2017, Categories: Today, News

'I can not and will not serve on a board that does not have the common decency to comfort our minority parents in these trying times,' Rock said
Schoen resigns from London Grove board

By Richard Gaw, 01/10/2017, Categories: Today, News

Controversial tenure marked by absences, February arrest for theft
Oxford Borough likely to reconsider EMS funding cuts

By Steven Hoffman, 01/10/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, News

Borough Council is expected to restore funding to Southern Chester County EMS
Overton to speak at Spirit of Giving Luncheon

By Steven Hoffman, 01/10/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, News

The event takes place at noon on Monday, January 16
New look, new direction

By Richard Gaw, 01/10/2017, Categories: Today, News, Business, Schools

Newly-formed Southern Chester County Regional Police Department began operations on Jan. 1
The cursive beauty of a simpler time

By Richard Gaw, 01/10/2017, Categories: Arts+Entertainment, Today, News, Business

Kennett Square resident Meredith Langer helps her clients communicate, with lettering that seems dipped back in time
Medium journalism 20art

Editorial: Letter to a young journalist

Medium chris 20wheeler

Eight players and one coach heading into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame

Medium coats 202

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana

Medium little 201

Sharon Little to perform at the Kennett Flash

Medium police 20blotter 20 20copy

Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 9

Medium home 20ideations 201

Home Ideations: Aging in place solutions that keep your house your home

