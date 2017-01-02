Skip to main content

Featured Articles

Eight-year-old golfer heading to Drive, Chip & Putt finals at Augusta National

By Steven Hoffman, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Sports

Trevor Sikorski, a third-grader at the Avon Grove Intermediate School, will be one of 80 golfers from all across the country who will be competing in the finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt Tournament in April
Read More »

Dedicated tax for fire, ambulance services is the right way to go

By Steven Hoffman, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Opinion

The recent discussions about fire and ambulance funding illustrate why a dedicated tax is a better option
Read More »

Oxford Borough Council votes to increase funding for fire, EMS services

By Steven Hoffman, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, News

Borough council authorizes funding of more than $53,000 to the Union Fire Company No. 1 of Oxford, more than $22,000 for the ambulance division, and $8,000 for the Southern Chester County EMS....
Read More »

Oxford 38, Unionville 32

By Steven Hoffman, 01/17/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Sports

A relentless defense propels Oxford to victory
Read More »

Attorney announces candidacy for Kennett Magisterial Judge

By Richard Gaw, 01/17/2017, Categories: Today, News, Business

Jane Donze cites her more than 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney as an asset for the position, as well as her extensive experience as a civil litigator
Read More »

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 16

By J. Chambless, 01/17/2017, Categories: Today, News

Obituaries for: Ross, Mooberry, Magnacott, Gutierrez, George, Kelly
Read More »

Applications being sought for U-CF School Board vacancy

By J. Chambless, 01/17/2017, Categories: Today, News, Schools

The board will meet to interview applicants on Jan. 23, and make the appointment at a public meeting on Feb. 13
Read More »

Schools

Medium o bartender facebook

Kennett Brewing Co. hosts benefit for After-The-Bell

Sports

Medium chris 20wheeler

Eight players and one coach heading into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame

Business

Medium meredith 201

The cursive beauty of a simpler time

Arts+Entertainment

Medium little 201

Sharon Little to perform at the Kennett Flash

News

Uncle Irvin: Two resign as New Year's blessing

Home+Garden

Medium home 20ideations 201

Home Ideations: Aging in place solutions that keep your house your home

Local Spotlight Support Local

Featured Galleries

MLK Day of Service
Rural Modern exhibition
Midnight in the Square
Oxford Arts Alliance Artisan Shop
Christmas in Miniature 2016
Ceramics and Glass at Bookplace

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    01/26/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    01/26/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Plants with Winter Interest

    01/26/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Winter landscape has a beauty all its own. Colorful and striking stems and bark, unique branching...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    01/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Nature Studio

    01/26/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Broadway In the Borough

    01/26/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    01/26/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Loudon Wainright III's Surviving Twin

    01/26/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Surviving Twin Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III Directed by Daniel Stern January ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press