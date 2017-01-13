Skip to main content

Clover Market to set up shop in Kennett Square

By J. Chambless, 01/03/2017, Categories: Today, News

Mark your calendar for June 18
Eight players and one coach heading into the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame

By Steven Hoffman, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Sports

The new class of inductees will officially join the 272 current members of the Kennett Old Timers Baseball Hall of Fame at the 37th induction ceremony at the Red Clay Room in Kennett Square on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
Avon Grove falls to Pope John Paul II by five points

By Steven Hoffman, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Sports

Avon Grove featured a balanced scoring attack, but couldn't come up with a big shot in the final minutes
Avon Grove recognizes 24 standout athletes who competed in fall sports

By Steven Hoffman, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Sports

They have a combined GPA of 3.941375
Will this be the year?

By Steven Hoffman, 01/03/2017, Categories: In Print, Today, Opinion

State lawmakers need to take steps to solve the pension crisis in 2017
Sharon Little to perform at the Kennett Flash

By J. Chambless, 01/02/2017, Categories: Arts+Entertainment, Today, News

'I hope to show aspiring young artists that they, too, can achieve their dreams without compromising who they really are.'
Police Blotter for the week of Jan. 2

By J. Chambless, 01/02/2017, Categories: Today, News

Driver arrested after fleeing police, speed boat stolen in London Grove, DUI arrests and more.
Schools

Medium ag 20hoops 201

Hot first quarter leads Avon Grove to 65-30 win

Sports

Medium kennett 20hoops 201

Playing for the 'K'

Business

Medium coats 202

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana

Arts+Entertainment

Medium evening 20at 20kuerners 20by 20andrew 20wyeth

A season of superstar artists and old favorites at the Brandywine River Museum of Art

News

Medium obituariesgraphic

Obituaries for the week of Jan. 2

Home+Garden

Medium home 20ideations 201

Home Ideations: Aging in place solutions that keep your house your home

Local Spotlight Support Local

Featured Galleries

Midnight in the Square
Oxford Arts Alliance Artisan Shop
Christmas in Miniature 2016
Ceramics and Glass at Bookplace
Oxford athletes sign to play college sports
Unionville Art Gala
Chester County High School Sports

