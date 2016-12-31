Skip to main content

Avon Grove adopts budget opt-out resolution

By Steven Hoffman, 12/27/2016, Categories: In Print, Today, News

Pa. school districts facing higher-than-expected pension costs this year
Oxford Borough adopts a $3.3 million budget for 2017

By Steven Hoffman, 12/27/2016, Categories: In Print, Today, News

There is no tax increase included in the spending plan
Herr Foods’ Christmas event boosts collections for Salvation Army

By Steven Hoffman, 12/27/2016, Categories: In Print, Today, News

The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia expected to deliver more than 30,000 toys to 14,000 children throughout the area for Christmas this year
Arrest made in Unionville High School threat

By J. Chambless, 12/26/2016, Categories: Today, News

A 10th-grader at the school confesses to writing note
Obituaries for the week of Dec. 26

By J. Chambless, 12/26/2016, Categories: News

Obituaries for: Wilson, White, Robinson, Perez, Weaver, Sprunt, Zyber, Lundgaard, Best, Fairman, Zunino, Seidl, Weinacht
Budget and tax rates set in Franklin Township

By J. Chambless, 12/26/2016, Categories: Today, News

Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board also agrees to purchase several tracts in township
Chester County Press Dec. 21 edition

By J. Chambless, 12/21/2016, Categories: In Print

Lawsuit continues against Hillendale Elementary PTO, new teacher contract approved in Avon Grove, a Kennett Square couple reveals the best of Nicaragua, and more.
Medium ag 20hoops 201

Hot first quarter leads Avon Grove to 65-30 win

Medium kennett 20hoops 201

Playing for the 'K'

Medium coats 202

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana

Medium band 20large

Standing up for the blues

Uncle Irvin: Five percent is a hold up!

Medium home 20ideations 201

Home Ideations: Aging in place solutions that keep your house your home

