Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/05/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Art Show 2017 02/05/2017 10:00AM — 07:00PM Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists. The s...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/05/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Loudon Wainright III's Surviving Twin 02/05/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM Surviving Twin Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III Directed by Daniel Stern January ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/06/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/06/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Debtors Anonymous 02/06/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/07/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/07/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/07/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/08/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/08/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/09/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/09/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/09/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Nature Studio 02/09/2017 04:00PM — 05:30AM Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

Clutterers Anonymous 02/09/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/10/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/10/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/11/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Winter Theatre Classes at People's Light! 02/11/2017 09:00AM — 01:30PM New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/11/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Adoption Event 02/11/2017 10:30AM — 01:30PM You can't buy love but you can adopt it! Join Tails of the Free at our Thorndale Pet Valu locatio...

Wildflower Ecology: A Naturalist's Perspective 02/11/2017 11:00AM — 12:00PM Our native woodland wildflowers are more than just a delight for the eye: they have adapted to th...

Adoption Event 02/11/2017 11:00AM — 01:00PM You can't buy love but you can adopt it! Join Tails of the Free Animal Rescue for an Adoption Eve...

Pink Goes Red 02/11/2017 01:00PM — 03:30PM Join in on a free, fun, and enlightening afternoon to heighten your awareness of cardiovascular d...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/12/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Adoption Event 02/12/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Join Tails of the Free Animal Rescue for an Adoption Event - Just in time for Valentine's Day! We...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/12/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/13/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/13/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Debtors Anonymous 02/13/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/14/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/14/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/14/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/15/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

SCCCC 2017 Annual Breakfast 02/15/2017 07:30AM — 09:30AM The Annual Meeting Breakfast of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce is the official i...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/15/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Unravelling Botanical Names 02/15/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Scientific names offer precision and accuracy when identifying plants, but they are also a bit in...

Yoga 02/15/2017 05:00PM — 06:00PM Increase your range of motion, core body strength, and flexibility through the practice of yoga i...

Free College Financial Planning Seminar 02/15/2017 07:00PM — 08:15PM This free College Financial Planning Seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

The Matchmaker 02/15/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/16/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/16/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/16/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Nature Studio 02/16/2017 04:00PM — 05:30AM Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

Clutterers Anonymous 02/16/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

The Matchmaker 02/16/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/17/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/17/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

The Matchmaker 02/17/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/18/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Winter Theatre Classes at People's Light! 02/18/2017 09:00AM — 01:30PM New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/18/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Garden Equipment Tune-Up 02/18/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM With spring just around the corner, it's time to prepare your outdoor power equipment for the bus...

Play K 02/18/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Learn the skills needed for success in Kindergarten! Children 3 to 5, with their caregivers, are ...

The Matchmaker 02/18/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/19/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Wildlife in Winter Part 2: Birds 02/19/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Intact migratory routes are crucial for many bird species’ survival. Go birding on the preserve a...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/19/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

The Matchmaker 02/19/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/20/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/20/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Hypnotherapy - Myths Busted 02/20/2017 04:00PM — 06:00PM The portrayals of hypnosis in the entertainment and media industries have contributed to a wide m...

Debtors Anonymous 02/20/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/21/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/21/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/21/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

The Matchmaker 02/21/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/22/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/22/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

The Matchmaker 02/22/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/23/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Drop in on Nature 02/23/2017 09:30AM — 12:00PM Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/23/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

SCCCC Network at Noon 02/23/2017 11:30AM — 01:30PM Join us at The Gables at Chadds Ford for Southern Chester County's most popular mid-day networkin...

Environmental Landscape Design 02/23/2017 01:00PM — 04:00PM Ecogically sound landscapes require less maintenance, fewer inputs, and are adapted to local envi...

Nature Studio 02/23/2017 04:00PM — 05:30AM Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

Clutterers Anonymous 02/23/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Broadway In the Borough 02/23/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...

The Matchmaker 02/23/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/24/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/24/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

Fundamentals of Pruning 02/24/2017 10:30AM — 02:00PM Proper pruning is the key to maintaining plant health, vigor, and the desired form. In this hands...

Classical Guitar 02/24/2017 07:00PM — 10:00PM Brad Rau has been performing music for over 20 years all over Boston, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, a...

The Matchmaker 02/24/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/25/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Winter Theatre Classes at People's Light! 02/25/2017 09:00AM — 01:30PM New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/25/2017 09:30AM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

The Matchmaker 02/25/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club 02/26/2017 12:00AM The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

Dinosaur Revolution 02/26/2017 12:00PM — 04:30PM Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...