Valentine's Day sweepstakes winners named

02/14/2017 12:54PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Arts+Entertainment, Today, Business

Three winners were named last week in the Chester County Press's second annual Valentine's Day Extravaganza. Prizes included gift cards to Anemoni Jewlers in Hockessin, Churrascaria Saudades Brazillian Steakhouse in Newark; premium boxes of hand-crafted Swiss chocolate truffles from Neuchatel Chocolates; passes to the 2017 Summer Concert Series at the Paradocx Vineyard in Landenberg; and complimentary flights and tastings from the Paradocx Tasting Room at the Market at Liberty Square, or at the Vineyard.
The first-place winner was Anthony Fisher of Landenberg; the runner-up winner was Deirdre Ratliff of Kennett Square; and the second runner-up was Michael Connor of West Grove. 
“We at the Chester County Press look forward to our Valentine's Day Extravaganza every year, because it connects two groups who are most important to us – our readers and our advertisers,” said Publisher Randy Lieberman. “We wish to again thank the sponsors who continue to make this fun event possible.  And to our winners, we hope you enjoy your prizes.”



 

