Police Blotter for the week of Feb. 13

PROWLER SOUGHT



On Jan. 13 at 6 a.m., a Londonderry Township resident told police that a man wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans was peeking into a bedroom window of a home in the area of Colton Drive. Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Jan. 30, a woman arrived at the station of the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department in Landenberg and told police that she had been assaulted. At about 1 a.m. that day, she told police, she arrived with her children at the home of Robert Eller, 36, of Avondale. During an argument, Eller grabbed the victim and threw her over the hood of her car, kicked her in the chest and spit on her. He also broke the victim's phone. Eller fled and was later treated at a hospital for her injuries. Police arrested Eller at his home on charges of assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He posted bail of 10 percent of $7,500.

CVS THEFT

Paul Matthew Dempsey, 39, of Lincoln University, was charged with shoplifting $2,253.61 worth of nicotine gum and patches from the CVS Pharmacy at 857 W. Baltimore Pike in Penn Township on Jan. 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT STOLEN

Sometime between Feb. 3 and 7, someone stole a piece of heavy equipment, a 2006 Case 420CT skid steer loader valued at about $45,000, from a construction site in London Grove Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

HEROIN ARREST

On Jan. 26 at 1:23 p.m., Southern Chester County Regional Police responded to a report of a medical emergency in the 100 block of East Evergreen Street in West Grove. They found Patrick Walton, 62, of West Grove, with multiple empty baggies used for heroin, and baggies and a needle on the kitchen table nearby. Walton was taken to a hospital for treatment pending charges for possession of the paraphernalia.

CD PLAYER STOLEN

A Kenwood CD player was stolen from a car parked in the 300 block of Chestnut Road in London Grove Township on Jan. 10 between 8:20 and 9:20 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

WARRANT ARREST AND DRUG CHARGES

On Feb. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Avondale arrested James Ronald Hill, Jr., 37, of Oxford, on an active warrant at 364 W. Christine Road in West Nottingham Township. He was found in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.



