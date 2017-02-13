Obituaries for the week of Feb. 13

02/13/2017 01:50PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News

AVANI SOFIA DOSHI



Avani Sofia Doshi, 11, of Oxford, passed away on Feb. 7 at her home.

Born in West Grove, she was the daughter of Kalpesh R. and Sandra C. McGurn Doshi of Oxford. Avani attended Hopewell Elementary School and was in the fifth grade. She played the clarinet, and was a member of Rotary Early ACTS Club and Safety Patrol. She was also a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Oxford, and was active in the FROG Youth Group and loved to volunteer at the Lighthouse Youth Center. Avani loved animals and enjoyed playing tennis, board games, drawing, reading, and especially enjoyed her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents; one sister, Karina A. Doshi, at home; paternal grandparents, Rajnikant and Rasilia Doshi of Springfield; maternal grandparents, Thom and Chris McGurn of Glen Mills; maternal step-grandfather, Constant Bero of Coatesville; two uncles, Tommy McGurn (Stephenie) of Morton and Samir Doshi (Lora) of Hartford, Conn.; one aunt, Sonal Doshi (Chris) of Atlanta, Ga.; and cousins, Jeyna, Kaya, Mason, Mira, Stella and Eliana. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Elaine Bero.

A memorial service was held Feb. 11. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bethany Christian School and/or Rescue Dogs Rock (www.rdanimalrescue.org/home). Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





PEDRO PEREZ LARA

Pedro Perez Lara, 50, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 3 at the Brandywine Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria Guadalupe Cisneros. Born in San Isidro, Yuriria, GTO, Mexico, he was the son of Jacinto Perez and Maria Lara of Mexico. He was a laborer at Gama Mushrooms in Kennett Square. Pedro enjoyed working, going to the casinos, helping others and living life to the fullest.

A funeral mass was held Feb. 10. Burial was in Mexico. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MARGARET BIDWELL

Margaret “Peggy” A. Bidwell, 82, of Atglen, formerly of Oxford, passed away on Feb. 5 at her home.

She was the wife of the late Millard Grant Bidwell, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. Born in Salem, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Lewis Everett and Marion Fowser Ayars. She graduated from Salem High School in 1952. Peggy graduated from the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, Del., in 1955. She was employed with Memorial Hospital in Wilmington as a registered nurse, and later became a personal care private nurse. Peggy was a den mother in Cub Scouts. She enjoyed floral arranging, visiting Colonial Williamsburg, sewing, and especially loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her one son, Kevin G. Bidwell (Robin) of Landenberg; one daughter, Kathleen M. Bratton (William E.) of Atglen; two grandchildren, Tiffany L. Manning (Nathan) of York Haven, and Christina M. Bratton of Atglen; and one sister, Janet L. Irelan of Pennsville, N.J.

Funeral services were held Feb. 9. Interment was in Salem, N.J. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





BERCHIE D. JOHNSON

Berchie Daniel Johnson, 72, of Drumore, Pa., passed away on Feb. 2 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Mt. City, Tenn., he was the son of the late Ferd Johnson and Lorraine Lipfird Johnson of Drumore, Pa. He is survived by his mother; seven sons, Daniel Lynn Johnson, Adam Quinn Johnson, Lonnie B. Johnson, Clifford Patrick Johnson, Berchie D. Johnson, Thomas J. Johnson and Dusty Johnson; three daughters, Melissa Lynn Johnson, Donna Michelle Johnson and Shelly Dawn Johnson; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Donald Johnson, Richard Johnson, Ronnie Johnson and Terry Johnson; and two sisters, Linda Hill and Norma Lawwill.

A graveside service was held Feb. 8 at Union Cemetery in Kirkwood. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



KATHRYN H. SJOLANDER

Kathryn H. Sjolander, 97, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 3 at Kendal at Longwood.

She was the wife of the late Newell O. Sjolander, who passed away in 1994. Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Dohme Holton. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed nature, the outdoors, art, painting, birding, music, traveling and her books.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine Mercaldo and her husband Thomas of Doylestown, and Susan Silsdorf and her husband Howard of Brentwood, Calif.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Peter Sjolander; two sisters and two brothers.

Her services and burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106; or to the American Cancer Association,1626 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





VERNA LOUISE ENGLAND

Verna Louise England (Probst), 84, of West Grove, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

Verna was the wife of the late Alan F. England, who passed away in 1987, and with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. They always enjoyed ballroom dancing together. She was born in 1932 in Lancaster County, and raised in Kaolin, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Ray L. Probst and the late Margaret S Probst (Hornig). Verna graduated from Kennett High School in 1950. She retired from the JC Penney Company in Wilmington, after working for 27 years in sales. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, shopping, and traveling with friends and family. Verna was an excellent cook and baker, and everyone looked forward to her cherry pies and Christmas cookies.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diana S. Stanton and Laura A. Fazio (husband, Joseph F.) of West Grove; four grandchildren, Michelle L. Stephens of Kennett Square, Michael J. Stanton of Oxford, Monica E. Pierson of Avondale, and Matthew A. Roman of West Grove; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah Stephens and Trevor Stanton. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Richard C. Probst and George A. Probst.

Verna’s service and burial were held privately. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





DOROTHY KIRK PASCHALL

Dorothy Kirk Paschall, 97, a resident of Ware Presbyterian Village, passed away on Feb. 11

Born in Oxford in 1919, she was daughter of the late Edwin F. Kirk, Sr., and Cassandra (Clement) Kirk. She was the wife of the late Edwin H. Paschall, Sr., to whom she was married for 52 years, before he passed away in 1995. Dorothy graduated from Oxford High School, where she played violin and played hockey and basketball. After high school, she graduated from Goldey Beacom Business College. She was employed as a secretary/office manager/bookkeeper for a number of places, including Kennett Consolidated School District and Kendall-Crosslands Retirement Community. After her marriage, she moved to a farm outside of Kennett Square, where she helped with many farm duties, including the bookkeeping. Over the years, she was very active in a number of clubs and organizations, many times serving as an officer at the local and state level. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women of Kennett Square, The Homemaker’s Club, Red Hat Society, Soroptimist Club, London Grove Grange, The Brandywine Fiber Arts Guild, Farm Women and was a 4-H leader.

She loved to spend time with family and friends, travel, play cards, garden, music, sports and enjoyed all the various crafts and fiber arts – especially sewing, weaving, crocheting and knitting. She volunteered at the New-to-You-Shop at the Ware Presbyterian Village, taught crafts at the senior center and was a poll worker during elections.

She was a birthright Quaker and always very involved in the life of the Friends Meeting (first Oxford and then London Grove), serving on many committees, teaching First Day School and eventually as Chairman of the Worship and Ministry Committee at the Philadelphia Yearly Meeting of Friends.

She is survived by two children, Sandra Paschall Bruce (Gerald) of Lancaster, and Edwin H. Paschall, Jr., of Kennett Square; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Elfner, Heather Kline, John Eastburn III, Catherine McCartan, Rebecca Knapp, Denise Bannon, Cheryl Eastburn; two step-grandchildren, Shelli Tipping and Tara Montague; 14 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by an infant son, John E. Paschall; a daughter, Judith Anne (Paschall) Montague; and siblings Elma Maule, Mary Elizabeth Kirk and Edwin F. Kirk, Jr.

A Memorial Meeting for Worship will be held on Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at London Grove Friends Meeting (500 W. Street Rd., Kennett Square). In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to London Grove Monthly Meeting and be mailed to Douglas Myers, Treasurer, 483 West Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





BRUCIE POWELL PARKS

Brucie Powell Parks, 86, of Kennett Square, passed away on Feb. 9 at Ware Presbyterian Village.

She was the wife of Alfred W. Parks, who passed away in 2001, and with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Mountain City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Gus and Cora Anderson Powell. She was a group leader at Harowe Servo Controls in West Chester, retiring in 1995 after 30 years of service. She was very committed to her faith, and enjoyed being with her family and friends.

She is survived by one son, James Robert Parks of West Grove; two daughters, Lois Sasiadek of Thief River Falls, Minn., and Donna Ifert and her husband Jonathan of Chatham, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Zenda Frey, Shawn Ifert, Nathan Ifert, Rebecca Zucchero, Rachel Cimino, Lisa Benjamin, Shelah Simpson; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother, James Powell; and one sister, Pauline Richards.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Parkesburg. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.