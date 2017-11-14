Obituaries for the week of Nov. 13

11/14/2017 10:19AM ● Published by J. Chambless

PATRICIA REDIFER

Patricia (Patty) Redifer, 81,of Kennett Square, gently passed away on Nov. 5.

She was the wife of Rea Redifer, who passed away in 2008, and with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Patty was born in 1936. Raised in Boothwyn, she moved to Chadds Ford in the 1960s before moving to Kennett Square in 1981. She was the only child of the late J .Howard and the late Virginia Moore Patterson. She worked for John Milner Associates in West Chester for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. Patty enjoyed going to see "KATS" productions, especially when her granddaughter Hadley and Chris Ramsey were performing. She also enjoyed gardening, lilacs, cooking, peanut butter cups, laughing, and being with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was a gifted singer and a loving friend.

She is survived by her three daughters, Wendy Neel and her husband James of Kennett Square, Heather Ramsey of Kennett Square, and Andrea Hunt and her husband David of Pittsgrove, N.J. She adored her eight grandchildren, Tara, Max, Kristin, Kit, Nick, Eliza, Ben and Hadley; and her great-granddaughter Maya. She will forever be carried in all their hearts. Patty is further survived and missed by her niece, nephews, and beloved sister-in-law Lorraine Sherman.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In memory of Patty, a contribution may be made to "KATS" Kennett Amateur Theatrical Society, P.O. Box 673, Kennett Square, PA. To view her online tribute and share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





JUNE LIU

June Liu, 55, of Middletown, Del., passed away on Nov. 3 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Del.

She was the wife of Joel D. Weber, with whom she shared one year of marriage. Born in Shenyang, China, she was the daughter of Sicheng Liu of Middletown, Del., and the late Zhongyi Yang. Her careers had her performing nursing care, Chinese restaurant management and, most recently, a 15-year career with Delaware Park in Wilmington, Del., as a slot machine supervisor. June was a precious joy to all. whether you just met her for the first time or you knew her for many years. “Hi are you?” was her favorite greeting to all, followed by “Have a nice day” for a goodbye. June enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, shopping the latest fashions, and traveling to all major cities.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two sons, Lewis Huffman of Wilmington, Del., and Lawrence “Tony” Huffman of Middletown, Del.; one brother, Hung Liu of Queens, N.Y.; three sisters, Yang Blevins of Landenberg, and Qiao Yu Li and Ping He, both in China.

A funeral was held Nov. 9. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ROBERT A. MCKELVEY, SR.

Robert A. McKelvey, Sr., 75, of Oxford, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Nov. 3 at his home.

He was the husband of Alice McAllister McKelvey, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Mary Creamer McKelvey. He was a member of the Carpenters Union in Philadelphia. He retired from Safeway Steel Scaffolds Company after 35 years of service. Bob was a hard-working man who took extreme pride in everything that he did. He was a wonderful provider to his family and friends, and dedicated his time to help them. Bob loved the outdoors, spending time landscaping, gardening and taking care of his home. He was an avid fisherman. Bob also loved working in his garage and creating wood crafts. He enjoyed card games and spending time family, friends and his beloved dog, Katie.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Robert A. McKelvey, Jr., of Oxford, and John P. McKelvey and his wife Sally of Glenolden; two daughters, Alice Marie Scott of Newark, Del., and Kellie Ann McKelvey of Mullica Hill, N.J.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, James McKelvey and his wife Susan of Morton; four sisters, Joanne Donaghy of Philadelphia, Shirley Kneisley of Lancaster, Mary Patricia Patton of Georgia, and Marilyn Foglio of Ridley Park; two brothers-in-law, John McAllister of Sewell, N.J., and Tom McDonough of Midland, Mich.; and sister-in-law Nancy McAllister of Florida; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin McKelvey; three sisters, Geraldine Dearolf, Joyce Gora and Yvonne McDonough; and two brothers, Eugene Slick and John Phillip (Sonny) McKelvey. Services were private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





THERESA DELGRANDE MANFREDI

Theresa DelGrande Manfredi, 95, of Kennett Square, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5 at her residence. She was surrounded by her family.

Theresa was born in 1922 on Coates Street in Coatesville to her parents, Frank and Rose (Di’Orio) Delgrande. Theresa grew up in this same community and attended Saint Cecilia’s grade school and Gordon High School. She was married in 1949 and was the beloved wife of the late William (Cuddy) Manfredi, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.

She is survived by her two sons, John William Manfredi (Janice) and Frank William Manfredi (Georgeanne) of Kennett Square; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, John Michael Manfredi. Theresa was the youngest of her brothers and sisters, Rocky, Dominic, Richard and sisters Mary Delgrande and Lena Cosgrove.

Theresa had a big heart and was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Never without her Rosary beads, she prayed for her family and ill friends daily. Her conversations, kind words and advice will be missed by many. Her recollection of the past 95 years was amazing. Theresa loved to cook, for family and friends, there was always room at the kitchen table for another guest.

A funeral was held Nov. 11. Interment was in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KCSD C/O John Michael Manfredi Scholarship Fund, 300 E. South Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348, Attn. Business Office. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





LUIS ALFONSO MARTINEZ ALVAREZ

Luis Alfonso Martinez Alvarez, 39, of Kennett Square, passed away on Nov. 1 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

He was the husband of Maria Leticia Vicente Penaloza. Born in San Agustin, Mexico, he was the son of Juana Alvarez in Mexico, and the late Alfonso Martinez. He was a landscaper, employed by Cedarcrest Landscaping in Oxford. Luis was a member of St. Rocco Catholic Church in Avondale. He enjoyed listening to music, video games, watching TV, going out to eat, and being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Jonathan Alfonso Martinez and Christopher Zacary Martinez, both of Kennett Square; one daughter, Samantha Olivia of Kennett Square; four brothers, Antonio Martinez Alvarez of Lancaster, Armando Martinez Alvarez in Mexico, and Manuel Martinez Alvarez and Edgar Martinez Alvarez, both of Wilmington, Del.; and one sister, Vannesa Martinez Alvarez, in Mexico.

A funeral was held Nov. 10. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.grieoccares.com.





NORBERT MCDONOUGH

Norbert “Norby” McDonough, 82, of Kennett Square, saw his last sunset on Nov. 7, at home, surrounded by family and friends.

Known as “Pops” to everyone, he was husband to Marlene Madonna, his childhood sweetheart and bride of 61 years. Born and raised in Broomall, Pa., he was the son of Patrick McDonough and Sarah (Hunter) McDonough. Norby graduated from Saint Agnes High School in 1953. He went to work for the United States Postal Service, where he would spend his next 41 years, retiring in 2001 as the Postmaster in Concordville. Norby spent the remainder of his life managing the family property in Kennett Square. In his spare time, he volunteered his time at the Kennett Food Cupboard where, in October of 2017, Norby was recognized for his dedication to the community.

A lifelong resident of Pennsylvania and longtime resident of Kennett Square, Norby always considered the Delaware coast to be his second home. Over the years, he and his family spent their summers at the beach. Norby loved his family. He especially loved doting on his grandchildren, creating lasting memories each summer as they grew up. Happy times spent on the beach, at the beach house, and for some of them, Saturday happy hours at Sculley’s or The Starboard.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by Karen McMahon (Gary Ceman) of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and their children Christopher McMahon (Krissy), Jack McMahon, and Ally Ceman; Eileen Taylor (Tom Taylor) of Newark, Del., and their daughters, Ally and Molly; Noreen Lasorsa of Wilmington, Del., and her son Payton. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Liberace of Harrisonburg, Va., his sister-in-law Betty McDonough of WinterHaven, Fla.; and many special friends and family members. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his older brother, Patrick McDonough.

His funeral was held Nov. 13. Burial was in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to the Kennett Food Cupboard, 136 West Cedar Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348;or to Saint Patrick Church, 205 LaFayette Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.

To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.









THERESA A. SKELTON

Theresa A. Skelton, 80, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 9 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

Born in Avondale, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas LePore, Sr., and the late Anna Bove LePore. Theresa enjoyed watching her daughter bowl, playing cards and being with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri Bollinger and her husband Joe of West Grove; one brother, Pat Lepore of Landenberg; two sisters, Rosemarie Cook of Elkton, Md., and Jean Mancino of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Theresa was predeceased by two brothers, Nicholas Lepore, Jr., and Vince LePore; and two sisters, Mary Woytko and Louise Miller.

Her service and burial were be held privately. In memory of Theresa, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.





KATHLEEN W. LOWRIE

Kathleen W. “Kitty” Lowrie, 98, of Ephrata, formerly of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 6 at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata.

She was the wife of the late Donald Lowrie. Born in Spruce Pine, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Elzie and Linda Rose Woody. She was employed with Wyeth Laboratories in West Chester as a lab technician. Kitty was a member of Mt. Vernon Christian Church in Kirkwood. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and reading.

She is survived by nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Nov. 13. Donations in her memory may be made to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROSENDO LOPEZ RODRIGUEZ

Rosendo Lopez Rodriguez, 86, of Kennett Square, passed away on Nov. 9 at his residence.

He was the husband of Maria Vazquez de Lopez, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Rancho La Ordena, Moroleon, GTO, Mexico, he was the son of the late Jose Lopez Zavala and the late Leonila Rodriguez Zavala. He was a mushroom worker at Kaolin Mushroom Company, retiring in 1995. Rosendo was a member of St. Rocco Catholic Church. He enjoyed growing corn, working in the fields, farming, music, and being with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Jesus Lopez Vazquez of Kennett Square, Rafael Lopez Vazquez of Toughkenamon, Miguel Lopez Vazquez of Wilmington, Del., and Juan Lopez Vazquez of Loudon, Tenn.; four daughters, Fidelia Lopez de Guerrero and Maria Isabel Lopez de Guerrero, both of Kennett Square, Guadalupe Lopez Vazquez of Mexico, and Josefina Lopez de Sanchez of Toughkenamon; 53 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; four brothers; and three sisters. He was predeceased by twin sons, Jose and Jesus Lopez Vazquez; a son, Jose Lopez Vazquez; and one daughter, Teresa Lopez Vazquez.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at St. Rocco Catholic Church (313 Sunny Dell Rd., Avondale). His funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Kennett Square. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





COLIN J. DAVIES

Colin J. Davies, of Spring Mills, passed from this life on Nov. 10. He was 32.

Born in 1985 in Covington, La., Colin was a son of Rodney W. and Mary E. (Bell) Davies of Boston, Mass. He was a 2004 graduate of Kennett High School in Kennett Square. He went on to attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, where he attained his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Colin was employed as a Project Engineer for Glenn O. Hawbaker in State College. On June 8, 2013, Colin married Whitney N. Crater, who survives him.

Colin absolutely loved the outdoors and nature. He was an avid hiker, going on a week-long backpacking trip to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks with his longtime friend Mark in 2008. During his sophomore through senior years in school, he volunteered with the Kennett Square Fire Company. Anything to do with building and designing interested him.

In addition to his parents and wife, Colin is survived by his twin sister Emma Davies of Boston, Mass., and Sarah Davies (John) of Walla Walla, Wash.; one brother; Gareth Davies (Chelsea) of North Hampton, N.H.; and three best friends, Mark McCormick, Kyle Stauffer and Craig Stoddard.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life for Colin to be held at the Millheim Legion on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Share any memories of Colin with his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Colin’s memory may be given to Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Highway, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.





AMI RACHAEL MURRAY

Ami Rachael Murray, 23, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 11 at home.



Born in Newark, Del., she was the daughter of William Murray of Bear, Del., and Sherri Cross Sammons and stepfather Brian Sammons of West Grove. Ami liked to live spontaneously. She loved her many friends and spending time at the beach. She attended and worked music festivals.

She is survived by her parents; stepfather; one sister, Nicole Sammons of West Grove; one brother, Josh Sammons of West Grove; maternal grandparents, Ken and Patricia Cross of West Grove; paternal grandparents, Bill and Nita Murray of Newark, Del.; four cousins, Josh Murray, Casey Murray, Justin Reuschlein and Amber Willey; and aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at The Power Place Church (576 Rosedale Rd., No. 10, Kennett Square), where family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Cochranville Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Delmarva Teen Challenge, PO Box 1271, Seaford, DE 19973. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MARION CHARLOTTE RANNELS MASON

Marion Rannels Mason was born Dec. 16, 1917 in Fetterville, Pa. She graduated from Lititz High School in 1935. After working at the Lititz Chocolate factory to earn money for school, she attended The Grissinger Beauty Culture School and graduated from the program in 1936. She opened a beauty shop in her home on Maple Street in Lititz.

Marion married George W. Mason in 1940 in Easton, Pa., and after turning her beauty shop business over to her brother, she moved to Oxford. Marion and George had three children, Barry L. Mason (Ruth), Cynthia K. Herr (Dwight) and Nina Mason Dintaman (Tom). She was blessed with five grandchildren; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Throughout her life and while living in Oxford, Marion was active in her community. She joined the United Methodist Church of Oxford in 1940. She was a member of The Oxford Research Club, The Rural Homemakers, The Oxford Garden Club, The United Methodist Women, The Octorara Art Club, and was a 50-year member and officer of The Eastern Star. She moved from Oxford back to her hometown of Lititz in 1996, and in 2006 moved to the Luther Care Community in Lititz, where she was a volunteer in the community store and for the holiday bazaar. She loved creative arts and making crafts. For six years she has been knitting hats for newborn infants to be donated to area hospitals. When asked her philosophy of life she replied, "Just hang in there … as long as you can."

A service was held Nov. 12. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Lititz Springs Park Inc., PO Box 110, Lititz, PA, 17543; or Oxford United Methodist Women, Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison Street, Oxford, PA 19363. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.