Election results 2017: Democrats take the lead

11/08/2017 08:52AM ● Published by J. Chambless

Campaign signs lined the road at the Penn Township Building on Nov. 7 as voters went to the polls.

The Republican deadlock on Chester County row office positions that has endured since the 1700s was broken by voters across the county on Nov. 7, as Democrats won a large block of races.

The hotly contested race for Magisterial District Judge in Kennett Square pitted Republican attorney Jane Donze against Democrat attorney Al Iacocca, and Iacocca netted 5,036 votes to Donze's 3,569.

In Franklin Township, incumbent township supervisor Penelope Schenk lost to newcomer Democrat Nancy Moshel Morris by a vote of 830 to 628.

In East Marlborough Township, Democrats Julia McGovern Lacy took 1,126 votes and Democrat Robert B. McKinstry, Jr., took 1,104 votes to defeat Republican incumbent supervisor Eddie Caudill (845 votes) and Republican Tom Simpers (880 votes) for seats on the Board of Supervisors.

Unionville-Chadds Ford School District school directors Elise Anderson, Jeff Hellrung, Thomas Day and Steven Simonson were re-elected to their positions after running unopposed.

According to Chester County Voters Services, there were 151,240 registered Republicans for this year's election, 133,570 Democrats, and 60,659 independent voters.

This list will be updated throughout the day. Results from all 228 precincts are available at: http://webapps.chesco.org/election/lib/election/results/cumf.htm


