Obituaries for the week of Nov. 6

11/07/2017 10:07AM ● Published by J. Chambless

PAUL J. BOXLER



Paul Joseph Boxler, 54, of Landenberg, died on Oct. 27 after a short illness.

He was the husband and best friend of Robin M. Groves Boxler, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Born in Wilmington, Del., he was a son of the late John A. Boxler and Josephine (Puma) Boxler of West Grove. Paul was a graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School and earned a BS in agricultural engineering from Penn State University, graduating in 1985. Paul was a skilled carpenter and owner of Paul Boxler Construction, having built a very successful business over the last 25 years and forming lasting relationships with many customers and subcontractors. In the summer, Paul enjoyed spending time with his family in Fenwick Island, Del., and boating on the Delaware Bay. He also enjoyed the many family vacations and gatherings over the years. He loved spending time with friends and his children's friends. When his children were young, he sponsored and coached basketball and soccer. Paul was always willing to lend a helping hand or share advice.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife and mother, one son, Christopher J. Boxler of Landenberg; four daughters, Lindsey M. Wilt and her husband Michael of Leesburg, Va., Taylor E. Boxler of Baltimore, Md., Abigail N. Boxler of Landenberg, and Madison A. Boxler of Landenberg; four brothers and sisters, Margaret B. Smith and her husband Marlay of Stillwater Minn., Daniel L. Boxler and his wife Dorothy of Kennett Square, John P. Boxler and his wife Deborah of Landenberg, and Angela B. Tilton and her husband Don of Wilmington, Del. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his nephew, Joseph D. Boxler.

A funeral was held Nov. 2. Interment was in St. Patrick Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Abigail and Madison Boxler Scholarship Fund c/o Fulton Bank, 861 West Baltimore Pike, West Grove, PA 19390, or at any Fulton Bank branch. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





CHESTER H. SLICER, JR.

Chester H. Slicer, Jr., 84, of Bear, Del., left us to be with the Lord on Oct. 30.

He was the son of the late Chester H., Sr., and Velma (Herr) Slicer. He was born in 1933 in Oxford, where he lived most of his life. An avid train enthusiast, he was a member of the Redmen Lodge. He followed his passion for trains by beginning his career working for the railroad in 1961. He retired as a conductor in 1995 from Conrail Railroad, where he worked on the Strasburg Railroad in Lancaster. Chester had the privilege of being the conductor for the very first passenger train run by the Strasburg Railroad. He was a leader in Boy Scouts and would also help with the Girl Scouts.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Judith R. (Gilbert) Slicer, in 2010. He is survived by his brother, Willard R. (Linda) Slicer of Charlestown, Md.; sons David H. (Bobbie Jo) Slicer of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Dennis H. (Annette) Slicer of Columbus, Mont.; daughter Donna R. (Brian) Pierson of Bear, Del.; seven grandsons; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A memorial celebration was held Nov. 4. Burial was in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation” and sent in care of the funeral home (122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711). To send online condolences, visit www.rtfoard.com.





PEARL E. BURNS

Pearl E. Burns, 95, of Hockessin, Del., formerly of Oxford and Willow Grove, passed away on Nov. 1 at Regal Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin.





She was the wife of the late Wilmer Thomas Burns, Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Burholme, Pa., in 1922, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma Laub Skinner. She attended elementary and junior high schools in Burholme, and graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia in 1940. Pearl attended the First Presbyterian Church in Willow Grove and sang in the choir. She was employed as a typist for large insurance companies. She loved music and dance, as well as reading and working jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed vacationing in the Poconos with family and friends.

She is survived by her one son, Kenneth W. Burns of Willow Grove; sister-in-law, Janet K. Skinner of Oxford; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Skinner, Jr.

A graveside service was held Nov. 6 at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





MICHAEL A. SPERRATORE

Michael A. Sperratore, 46, of Cochranville, passed away on Nov. 2 at home.

Born in Chester, he was the son of Phyllis Glass Sperratore of Millsboro, Del., and the late Robert Alex, Sr. Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed motorcycles. He especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his mother; one daughter, Adrienne Virginia Sperratore of West Grove; and one brother, Robert A. Sperratore, Jr. (Sherry) of Oxford.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JOHN R. HILAMAN

John R. Hilaman, 93, passed away on Nov. 2 at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center in Rising Sun, Md., after a long illness.

Born in Calvert, Md., he was the son of the late D. Chester and Natalie Berriker Hilaman. John was raised at the family farm in Barnsley, outside of Oxford. While attending Oxford High School, he was a member of the varsity Soccer team. After graduating in 1943, he continued farming on the family farm until his retirement in the late 1980s. After retirement he helped set up the new Cameron’s Hardware and mowed his and various friends’ yards and kept his own garden.

He is survived by his devoted sister, Maybelle E. Page; nephews, Kenny Sumner, Barry Sumner and William Sumner; and nieces, Connie Edwards and Nanci Sumner. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Sumner, and brother –in-law, George Sumner.

Funeral services were held Nov. 7. Interment was in Brick Friends Cemetery in Rising Sun, Md. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made the Calvert Manor Nurse Scholarship Fund, 1881 Telegraph Rd., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JUNE LIU

June Liu, 55, of Middletown, Del., passed away on Nov. 3 at Seasons Hospice in Newark, Del.

She was the wife of Joel D. Weber, with whom she shared one year of marriage. Born in Shenyang, China, she was the daughter of Sicheng Liu of Middletown, Del., and the late Zhongyi Yang. Her careers had her performing nursing care, Chinese restaurant management and, most recently, a 15-year career with Delaware Park in Wilmington, Del., as a slot machine supervisor. June was a precious joy to all. whether you just met her for the first time or you knew her for many years. “Hi are you?” was her favorite greeting to all, followed by “Have a nice day” for a goodbye. June enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, shopping the latest fashions, and traveling to all major cities.





In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by two sons, Lewis Huffman of Wilmington, Del., and Lawrence “Tony” Huffman of Middletown, Del.; one brother, Hung Liu of Queens, N.Y.; three sisters, Yang Blevins of Landenberg, and Qiao Yu Li and Ping He, both in China.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). Her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ROBERT A. MCKELVEY, SR.

Robert A. McKelvey, Sr., 75, of Oxford, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Nov. 3 at his home.

He was the husband of Alice McAllister McKelvey, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Mary Creamer McKelvey. He was a member of the Carpenters Union in Philadelphia. He retired from Safeway Steel Scaffolds Company after 35 years of service. Bob was a hard-working man who took extreme pride in everything that he did. He was a wonderful provider to his family and friends, and dedicated his time to help them. Bob loved the outdoors, spending time landscaping, gardening and taking care of his home. He was an avid fisherman. Bob also loved working in his garage and creating wood crafts. He enjoyed card games and spending time family, friends and his beloved dog, Katie.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Robert A. McKelvey, Jr., of Oxford, and John P. McKelvey and his wife Sally of Glenolden; two daughters, Alice Marie Scott of Newark, Del., and Kellie Ann McKelvey of Mullica Hill, N.J.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, James McKelvey and his wife Susan of Morton; four sisters, Joanne Donaghy of Philadelphia, Shirley Kneisley of Lancaster, Mary Patricia Patton of Georgia, and Marilyn Foglio of Ridley Park; two brothers-in-law, John McAllister of Sewell, N.J., and Tom McDonough of Midland, Mich.; and sister-in-law Nancy McAllister of Florida; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin McKelvey; three sisters, Geraldine Dearolf, Joyce Gora and Yvonne McDonough; and two brothers, Eugene Slick and John Phillip (Sonny) McKelvey. Services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.







