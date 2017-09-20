Skip to main content

Maria Muldaur slates Kennett Flash show

09/20/2017 08:56AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Kennett Square Life, Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment

On Sept. 27, Stony Plain Records will release singer Maria Muldaur’s newest album, “Steady Love,” her seventh album for the independent label, and her 39th album release. Muldaur will be performing at the Kennett Flash in Kennett Square on Sept. 29.

Over the last decade, Maria Muldaur has released a quartet of authentically produced acoustic blues albums paying tribute to the early blues pioneers and legends, and garnering multiple Grammy and Blues Foundation nominations. Detouring from her ongoing exploration of vintage blues for her latest release, Muldaur returned to her beloved New Orleans to record a contemporary electric blues album that reflects the kind of music she loves to perform live -- what she calls “Bluesiana Music,” her brand of New Orleans-flavored blues, R&B and “swamp funk.”

“Steady Love” contains contemporary blues tunes written by some of America’s greatest blues poets, including Percy Mayfield, Greg Brown, Eric Bibb, Bobby Charles, Stephen Bruton, Elvin Bishop, Henry Glover and others. Some are new, and others are culled from the repertoires of The Staple Singers, Levon Helm, B.B. King, Sugar Pie DeSanto and Arthur Adams.

The soul of “Steady Love” comes from Muldaur’s distinctive, deep and impassioned vocals, and the grooves laid down by an A-list of New Orleans funk veterans.

Muldaur has rarely been off the road since she recorded her seminal classic, “Midnight at the Oasis,” on her first major label album, back in 1974. Now, backed by her Red Hot Bluesiana Band, Muldaur will be touring extensively, with key shows at major markets around North America, including Snug Harbor in New Orleans on Oct. 15.

She and her band will be at the Kennett Flash on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and $35. Visit www.kennettflash.org for tickets.

