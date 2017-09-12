Skip to main content

Kennett Square shines for Annual Mushroom Festival

09/12/2017 12:20PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Kennett Square Life, Top Stories, Today

At the Soup and Wine Event on Sunday, Hilton Garden Inn took home the honor this year as the Best Mushroom Soup in the Delaware Valley. It was a close battle between five excellent mushroom soups. On the wine side, Galer Estate Winery and Paradocx Vineyards tied for the Best Wine.

Gallery: Mushroom Festival 2017 [11 Images] Click any image to expand.

Photos by Carla Lucas

Mushrooms may not like cool, dry, sunny weather, but people certainly do, so they came from near and far to spend some time in Kennett Square at the 32nd Annual Mushroom Festival last weekend. The celebration drew record crowds. Parking was scarce, the streets were packed, but the visitors were enjoying themselves. Here are a few photos from the big day!


Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press