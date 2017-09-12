Kennett Square shines for Annual Mushroom Festival

Cooking class: Pizza Party! 09/17/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Join us for this fun and educational cooking class! Check out our website full details about all...

Fall Into Savings Sale Weekend 09/17/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM Stop by the Pennsbury-Chadds Ford Antique Mall SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th and SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17t...

Don't Drink the Water 09/17/2017 02:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Drawing Classes in Chester County 09/17/2017 06:30PM — 09:30PM Beginning Drawing classes with Martin Pieczonka Level: All levels Limit 10 students Instruct...

Photography Boot Camp I 09/19/2017 06:30PM — 09:00PM Instructor(s) Mark Bergkvist & Tony Cortada Time: Tu and Th from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM Did you...

Free Financial Boot Camp hosted by Clarifi 09/20/2017 04:30PM — 06:30PM When it comes to managing money, the struggle is real. But with a little help, you could have mor...

Springhouse Storytime 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 11:00AM Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

Harvest Experience 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

Ecology for Gardeners 09/21/2017 10:00AM — 02:30PM Your garden is a critical piece of an ecosystem that supports wildlife, provides important food w...

Story Time in Mt. Cuba Center's Gardens 09/21/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Get lost in a book during Mt. Cuba Center’s Story Time in the Gardens. Children are invited to vi...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/21/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 09/21/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

S'mores and Meeples 09/22/2017 03:00PM — 11:00AM Come join us for camping and board gaming all weekend! S'mores and Meeples is hosting our first c...

Fall Into Autumn with Pro-Active Muscle Therapy 09/22/2017 04:00PM — 07:00PM This is our way of saying thank you to our clients and the community for another great year at PA...

ABVM School's 95th Anniversary Celebration 09/22/2017 06:30PM — 10:30PM This 21+ event celebrates the past, present, and future of Assumption BVM School. As the school r...

Don't Drink the Water 09/22/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

Apple Explorer Tasting 09/23/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Please see our website for more details and registration.

North American Sea Glass Festival 09/23/2017 10:00AM — 05:00PM The 12th Annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 10 a....

NamaSLAY 09/23/2017 10:30AM — 11:45AM Celebrate your inner diva every Saturday from September 16th-October 7th with a free, vibrant 75-...

Penn Township Community Picnic 09/23/2017 11:00AM — 04:00PM 13th annual Health & Wellness Community Picnic at Penn Township Park. Saturday, September 23, 201...

Building Beautiful Perennial Borders: Section A 09/23/2017 01:00PM — 02:30PM Colorful, trouble-free native perennials make excellent additions to formal and informal borders....

Afternoon With The Author - Nahjee Grant 09/23/2017 04:00PM — 06:00PM Join us at The Hockessin Book Shelf on Saturday September 23, 4pm-6pm, for a children's event. N...

Fire Spinning! 09/23/2017 06:30PM — 09:00PM WOW! – Fantastic Fire Spinning Instructor(s) Mark Bergkvist & Tony Cortada Time: Saturd...

Don't Drink the Water 09/23/2017 08:00PM The Hollanders wanted nothing more than a simple vacation. Instead, they're forced to take refuge...

North American Sea Glass Festival 09/24/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM The 12th Annual North American Sea Glass Festival will be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 10 a....

Tree Festival 09/24/2017 10:00AM — 04:00PM Look up! Celebrate our ecosystem's giants at the Tree Festival on Sunday, September 24th. This al...

Penn Township Community Picnic 09/24/2017 11:00AM — 04:00PM 13th annual Health & Wellness Community Picnic at Penn Township Park. Saturday, September 23, 201...

Chester County Marine Corps League Auxiliary Meeting 09/25/2017 07:30PM — 09:30PM We are looking for a few good women! The Chester County Marine Corps League meets on the 4th Mond...

Book Launch - Rick DeDonato 09/26/2017 04:00PM — 07:00PM Join us on Tues 9/26, 4pm-7pm, to celebrate the release of Pipsie Nature Detective's 3rd adventur...

Free Financial Boot Camp hosted by Clarifi 09/27/2017 04:30PM — 06:30PM When it comes to managing money, the struggle is real. But with a little help, you could have mor...

Building Beautiful Perennial Borders: Section B 09/27/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Colorful, trouble-free native perennials make excellent additions to formal and informal borders....

An Evening With The Author - Charles Todd 09/27/2017 06:30PM — 08:30PM Join us and New York Times best selling author Charles Todd featuring Caroline Todd, on Wed. 9/27...

Harvest Experience 09/28/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

Autumn Grapevine Wreath 09/28/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Transform wild grapevines into a one-of-a kind autumn wreath. Begin with fresh, natural grapevine...

Story Time in Mt. Cuba Center's Gardens 09/28/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Get lost in a book during Mt. Cuba Center’s Story Time in the Gardens. Children are invited to vi...

Clutterers Anonymous 09/28/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 09/28/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

The Southern Chester County Job Fair 09/29/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the region’s first Job Fair of its kin...

Amazing Asters 09/29/2017 10:00AM — 11:30AM Our native asters provide a cavalcade of colors at this time of year. Ideal for garden beds, cont...

RTC's Next To Normal 09/29/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM Next to Normal September 29 - October 15 RTC opens it's 2017-2018 season of New York profess...

Bird Walk 09/30/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL 2017 09/30/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Take a chance to win $400 in the Golf Ball drop raffle! Purchase fresh apple butter, enjoy music...

History at Work: "Baking Ship Bread" 09/30/2017 10:00AM — 03:00PM Join us each month as we explore historic skills and trades with our "History at Work" demonstrat...

Wild Mushroom Foraging 09/30/2017 10:00AM — 12:30PM Many species of magnificent mushrooms may be growing in your own back yard. Join Tug DeLuce of th...

NamaSLAY 09/30/2017 10:30AM — 11:45AM Celebrate your inner diva every Saturday from September 16th-October 7th with a free, vibrant 75-...

Cooking class: Super Sauerkraut! 09/30/2017 12:30PM — 02:00PM Join us for this fun and educational cooking class! Check out our website full details about all...

Pop-Up Naturalist: "Bird Migrations" 09/30/2017 01:00PM — 05:00PM Join Newlin's staff naturalist for an afternoon of exciting environmental activities. Look for th...

The Gathering at Penns Woods Winery 09/30/2017 06:30PM — 09:00PM Be surrounded by a picturesque vineyard and stunning views while enjoying delicious eats from som...

Tasting Hikes 10/01/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Hike with our farmer and taste fruits straight from the trees! Educational, fun, & tasty! Please...

Designer Bag Bingo 10/01/2017 12:00PM — 04:00PM Your chance to win a beautiful, designer handbag is back! Tickets for 16 rounds of BINGO are ...

Piano Music of Ann Wyeth McCoy 10/01/2017 03:00PM Piano concert and slide show at the Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church at 3:00 pm.

Piano Concert 10/01/2017 03:00PM A premier performance of Ann's music with associated images of paintings by her father, N.C. Wyet...

T'ai Chi Chih 10/05/2017 07:30AM — 08:30AM Interested in exploring a gentle moving meditation that helps dissolve tension, reduce chronic pa...

Harvest Experience 10/05/2017 10:00AM — 03:30PM This is a totally authentic farm experience. Participants will be doing everything that we do as ...

Story Time in Mt. Cuba Center's Gardens 10/05/2017 10:30AM — 11:30AM Get lost in a book during Mt. Cuba Center’s Story Time in the Gardens. Children are invited to vi...

Clutterers Anonymous 10/05/2017 06:00PM — 07:00PM Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

Trivia Nights at Kennett Square Applebee's 10/05/2017 09:00PM — 11:00PM Start your studying for trivia nights at the Kennett Square Applebee’s! Trivia nights will be hel...

Healing in the Garden 10/07/2017 10:00AM — 12:00PM Throughout the ages, gardens have provided places of solace and beauty that nourish us, sustain o...

NamaSLAY 10/07/2017 10:30AM — 11:45AM Celebrate your inner diva every Saturday from September 16th-October 7th with a free, vibrant 75-...

Hayrides at Mt. Cuba Center 10/07/2017 11:00AM — 03:00PM Each Saturday in October, celebrate the season with a festive hayride of Mt. Cuba Center’s stunni...

Reins of Life Annual Gala Fundraiser 10/07/2017 06:30PM — 10:30PM Enjoy an evening of live music by The Sin City band while you bid on our many fine gifts at our "...

"Inside Politics" with Judy Woodruff 10/07/2017 08:00PM Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff has become a trusted voice in America over an impressive caree...

Apple Explorer Tasting 10/08/2017 09:00AM — 03:00PM Please see our website for more details and registration.

Rotary Club of West Chester's 15th Annual Chili Cookoff 10/08/2017 10:30AM — 05:00PM On Sunday, October 8, 2017, the Rotary Club of West Chester will host the 15th Annual West Cheste...

