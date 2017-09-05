Skateboarders compete on Saturday in Crossan Park

09/05/2017 10:57AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Landenberg Life, Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment

The Fifth Annual 'Rip the ElWood' skateboard competition will draw a crowd to take part, and to watch.

By John Chambless

Staff Writer

You don't have to skateboard to have a great time at the Fifth Annual “Rip the ElWood” competition on Sept. 9.



The day-long skateboarding competition has grown into a big draw for Crossan Park in Landenberg. The spot was chosen by the sponsor, Faceplant Boardriders, for its paved, sloping paths. The township has supported the event for the past five years, and has had no complaints.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the skateboarders as they compete in several events at speeds of about 25 to 30 miles per hour. There are ramps, slaloms and turns on the course, so the action can get intense.

The day starts at 9 a.m. with late registration and downhill practice. Downhill time trials start at 10 a.m., They are timed runs down a narrow path through an open field. Awards will be given.

At 12:30 p.m., contestants will start from the parking lot and sprint-push their boards uphill for a half-mile to the entrance of the park.

At 1 p.m., contestants will navigate downhill over ramps, slaloms and tight turns around cones on the course.

At 2 p.m., a slide jam will lead to semi-finals, and finals at 3:45 p.m., when skateboarders will get two solo runs, with their names announced to the crowd. Judges will select the winners.

At 4:30 p.m., there's a Longest Slide Competition, and awards will be announced at 5 p.m. for the winners of the Push Race, Boarder Cross Slide Jam and Longest Slide.

Registration online ranges from $5 to $25 per event, and all prices increase by $5 on the day of the event. Visit www.faceplantboardriders.com for online registration forms and more information. Crossan Park is at 91 Parsons Rd., Landenberg.





