08/29/2017 02:25PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Kudos to Camp Dreamcatcher

Camp Dreamcatcher, a week-long camp that blends the fun and friendships of a traditional summer camp with therapeutic and educational programs, took place for the 22nd summer last week.

Approximately 125 children between the ages of 5 and 17 whose lives have been impacted by HIV or AIDS took part in the camp. Executive director Patty Hillkirk’s vision for Camp Dreamcatcher is to provide a place where children can talk about their feelings of fear, sadness, and anger in a supportive environment. All the programs and services offered by Camp Dreamcatcher, including the camp itself, are free to youngsters. Camp Dreamcatcher’s team works tirelessly to raise funds from foundations, the United Way of Southern Chester County, corporations, and individuals. They also plan a variety of fundraising events.

Kudos to everyone who supports Camp Dreamcatcher and helps the wonderful Kennett Square organization do its work.





Festival would be good addition for Oxford

The plans are still very preliminary, but a group of people are working on staging an arts and music festival in Oxford―most likely in August of 2018.

An event of this kind would be a welcome addition for the borough, which is becoming, more and more, a popular destination for events.

The fourth annual Oxford Car Show is taking place this Friday. It has quickly become one of the most popular events in the area.

Oxford’s First Friday events throughout the year are attracting bigger crowds. The Oxford Arts Alliance has been enormously popular, and plans its own events that have attracted good crowds.

Add in the enormously popular Halloween Parade and the Oxford Country Christmas, and the town’s calendar is filled with an impressive mix of popular community events. An arts and music festival would be another way to continue the momentum and attract visitors to downtown Oxford.





Hurricane Harvey: How to help victims

Hurricane Harvey’s devastating effects on the Texas coast will be felt for a long time. According to the latest estimates, more than 30,000 people will be forced out of their homes as a result of the torrential rains and flooding.

Whenever there is an event of this magnitude, there will be no shortage of places online asking for donations to help victims. A good way to help Hurricane Harvey victims, and to know that the money will be used for the intended purpose, is to contribute to the American Red Cross, which is experienced in providing disaster relief. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word 滴arvey�to 90999 to make a $10 donation.