Obituaries for the week of July 17

07/18/2017 10:22AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

MARGARET MUNSON HALL



Margaret passed away on June 7 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, surrounded by family and friends who loved her.

She is survived by many loving family members in several states, including her mother, Evelyn Nash Munson of Cochranville, and her husband, Dr. John Hall, O.D. retired, of Glenmoore. Additionally, she is survived by a loving son and daughter, Drew Hall of Wilmington, Del., and Kim Sperry of Denver, Colo.

Margaret, a graduate of Downingtown High School, earned her Bachelors of Fine Arts from Memphis University, class of 1976. She was an avid horsewoman since childhood, and past president of several animal rescue groups. Margaret enjoyed many fine art activities, including painting, drawing and silver work. Her true passion was writing fiction, including screenplays and short stories. Margaret advanced her profession through memberships in the Brandywine Valley Writers Group, Romance Writers of America and the American Film Institute. She was a kind, caring, loving soul who will be missed by many. Everyone who responded to her passing remarked on her beautiful smile, sharp wit and giving ways.

Please consider her favorite charity, World Vision, dedicated to helping children of all beliefs.





WILLIAM B. MAULDIN III

William Benjamin Mauldin III, 85, of Oxford, passed away on July 10 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

He was the husband of Jean F. Wilson Mauldin. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late William Benjamin II and Elsie Maurice Mauldin. William was the owner and operator of Automotive Cooling in Oxford until he retired in 2004. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rising Sun, Md. He enjoyed boating, automobiles and vacationing with his family.

He is survived by his wife; three daughters, Sherry Mauldin Cohen (Alan) of Margate, N.J., Darla Mauldin Troop (Grant) of Oxford, and Kristi Mauldin Hurrelbrinck (Scott) of Cochranville; and three grandchildren, Zachary William Hurrelbrinck, Luke Robert Hurrelbrinck and Karlee Jean Hurrelbrinck. He was preceded in death by a sister, June Conner.

A graveside service was held July 14 at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 19 E. Main St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ARTHUR HARRISON

Arthur “Bugs” Harrison, 86, a lifelong residence of Kennett Square, passed away at his home on July 8.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, with whom he shared 54 loving years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, he was the son of the late Charles and the late Marie (O'Neill) Harrison. After receiving his education, Arthur enrolled in the U.S Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He then went on to become a plumber, working for Jenkins & McMahon and the Borough of Kennett Square. When Arthur wasn’t working, he greatly enjoyed taking road trips all over the East Coast with his family. He was also an avid sports fan; he loved the Yankees, the Giants, and the Celtics. Arthur was an active member of the American Legion Post 00491, the VFW Post 5467, and the Italian American Citizens’ League.

Along with his wife, Patricia, Arthur is survived by his children, Charlie and his wife Michelle of West Grove, Sean of Lewes, Del., and Marie of West Chester. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Lexi, Carissa and Curtis. Arthur was predeceased by his brother, Charles L. Harrison; his sister, Liza McKenna; and his son, James “Bugsy” Harrison.

A graveside service was held privately for the family at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





HARRIET S. WINCHELL

Harriet S. Winchell, 90, of Kennett Square, peacefully passed away on June 28 with her family by her side.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Anthony H. Winchell, with whom she shared 63 loving years of marriage. Born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Morton and the late Dorothy (Robb) Sultzer. Harriet attended high school at the George School, went on to attend Wellesley College and earned her Masters of Education at Columbia Teachers College. After receiving her education, Harriet taught public school in Baltimore in the early 1950s, which is where she met her husband, Tony. After marrying Tony, the two relocated to New York State to start their family. Harriet spent most of her time raising four children. Aside from being a loving mother and homemaker, Harriet was a historian and loved books and reading. She worked for many years at Second Story Books in Chappaqua, N.Y. Later, after all her children had graduated from high school, Harriet and Tony relocated to Raleigh, N.C., where she spent several years serving as a docent at Mordecai House and volunteering at the North Carolina Museum of Art. Harriet was also an avid quilter and a life master in bridge. In 2001, Tony and Harriet moved north to Pennsylvania to be closer to family and their beloved cabin, Hope Home, in upstate New York.

Along with her husband, Tony, Harriet is survived by her children, David of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; Tom of Canton, Mass.; and Susan of Silver Spring, Md.; her sister, Mary Holmes of Davidsonville, Md.; and her three grandsons.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Harriet's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Harriet's name may be made to the Betsy Kiddy International Study Endowed Fund at Albright College. This fund was established to honor the memory of Harriet's daughter, Betsy Kiddy, who was the director of Latin American Studies at Albright until her death in 2014. The fund is used to support student study abroad in South America. Checks may be made out to Albright College, noting the Betsy Kiddy Endowment in the memo line, and sent to Albright College, Office of Development, Betsy Kiddy Endowment, P.O. Box 15234, Reading, PA 19612-5234. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





ROBERT C. EVANS

Robert C. “Abie” Evans, 88, of Oxford, passed away on July 15 in Lancaster General Hospital.

He was the husband of Wanda McCall Evans, with whom he shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Mary McElwain Evans. Abie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He barbered his entire life, making lifelong friends. Abie also was employed with Chrysler and Aberdeen Proving Ground. He was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church, Union Fire Company and Roy W. Gibson Post No. 535 American Legion all of Oxford. His love for singing was well known. Abie was a founding member of the Good News Singers Quartet and sang with the Lanchester Chorus. He enjoyed sharing his gift of music and ministered at several churches and nursing homes. He also enjoyed golf, bowling and painting.

He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Jewel Campbell of Millersville and Crystal Bachman of Quarryville; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one brother, John C. Evans of Elsmere, Del.; nieces and nephews; and Buzz Tyson, whom he considered to be a son. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Earo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. July 19 at Bethany Presbyterian Church (2483 Baltimore Pike, Oxford), where friends may visit from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Lighthouse Youth Center, 245 Commerce St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





OSCAR R. BODDY, JR.

Oscar R. Boddy, Jr., 76, of West Chester, passed away on July 14 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

He was the son of the late Oscar R. Boddy, Sr., and Marie Brock Boddy. He is survived by two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. July 20 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





LAWRENCE J. GIANCOLA

Lawrence J. Giancola, 88, of Kennett Square, died on July 16 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was the husband of Rosalind Everley Giancola, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, he was a son of the late Richard and the late Antoinette (Bendistis) Giancola. He served our country during peacetime in the Army. He was a 1951 graduate of Penn State University. Lawrence was a real-estate broker for over 40 years, and the founder and owner of Kennett Realty Company in Kennett Square. For many years, he was a Justice of the Peace; and for 21 years, was Kennett Township’s Secretary/Treasurer/Zoning Officer.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife, two sons, Thomas Giancola and his wife Susan of Kennett Square, and Robert Giancola, also of Kennett Square; one brother, Walter Giancola of West Chester; and four granddaughters, Catherine, Christina, Emma and Mia. He was predeceased by one brother, Richard, earlier this year.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 21 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home Inc. (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). His memorial mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church (212 Meredith St., Kennett Square). Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 205 Lafayette St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. TTo view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





CLARE MAY

Clare May, 84, of Oxford, passed away on July 17 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of Ralph G. May, who passed away in 1994, and with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. Born in Mountain City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Ferd and Maggie Warren Morefield. Clare was the gate keeper at the Avon Lake Sportsmen Club for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, eating, and going to Delaware Park, but her most cherished role was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Clare was a member of the Oxford Senior Center.

She is survived by four sons, R. Wayne May and his wife Cathy of Wilmington, Del., Ronnie May and his wife Teresa of West Grove, David May of Nottingham, and Ken May and his wife Leslie of Newark, Del.; two brothers, Carl Morefield of West Grove, and Russell Morefield of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.; three sisters, Bertie Morefield and Shirley Widener, both of Laurel Bloomery, Tenn.; and Katherine Wheatley of Fruitland, Md.; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Clare was predeceased by one son, Steven “Tubby” May; one daughter-in-law, Ramona May; and four sisters.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon July 21 at the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church (408 Bayard Road, Kennett Square). Her funeral service will follow at noon. Burial will be in the New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





BARBARANNE MARIANI

Barbaranne Mariani, 83, of Oxford, passed away on July 15 at home.

She was the wife of the late Joseph John Mariani. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean Modestowicz Cavanaugh. Barbaranne co-hosted a local radio show, “As the Spirit Leads,” and national radio show “Night Flight” with her husband, Joseph, for 40 years. She also entertained the troop and performed for the USO. Barbaranne enjoyed traveling the world, exercising, and loved her dogs and all animals. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford.

She is survived by two sons, Drew Mariani (Cathy) of Green Bay, Wis., and Gregory Mariani of Oxford; three daughters, Alicia Golebiowski (Krzysztof) of Winterville, N.C., Tara Matthews (Blaise) of Oxford, and Johna Mariani of Oxford; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gerald Cavanaugh of New Concord, Ohio.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 21 at Sacred Heart Church (203 Church St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.