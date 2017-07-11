Police Blotter for the week of July 10

07/11/2017 09:19AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

SOBRIETY CHECKPOINT RESULTS

Pennsylvania State Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 1, south of Route 52, on July 1 and 2 that resulted in 327 vehicle stops, seven DUI arrests, one misdemeanor drug arrest, 14 summary traffic violations and four written warnings. The operation was conducted from 11 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

LIQUOR STOLEN

On May 30, three men entered the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at 775 Gap Newport Pike in London Grove Township, and took liquor and wine bottles off the shelves. They each put two bottles down their pants and left without paying. Four bottles of rose wine and two bottles of Hennessy were stolen, totaling $342.94, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale arrested Terri Lynn Fenstermaker, 53, on June 8 after she created a disturbance at several locations in the Jenners Village Center in Penn Township, according to police. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

FRAUDULENT STORE RETURNS

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale said that a New Castle, Del., woman made one fraudulent return and tried to make another on April 27 at the Lowe's home improvement store in London Grove. Police reported that Artelia Lenora Roane took two LED emergency exit signs to the returns counter without paying for them. She received a gift card for $178. She then tried to fraudulently return a $349 faucet, but was refused. She left the store with the $178 Lowe's gift card. She has been charged with theft.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

On June 3, Kennett Square Police arrested William Everett Claycomb, Jr., 47, of Kennett Square, for criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during an incident in the 500 block of Penn Avenue, according to police. He was unable to post bail of $7,500 cash and was taken to Chester County Prison.

ASSAULT CHARGE

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale charged Joseph Michael Doheny, 22, with assault after he entered the home of a 24-year-old woman in London Grove Township on June 2 without permission, assaulted her and withdrew money from her bank account without permission.

DRUG CHARGES

On June 9 at 9:39 a.m., Kennett Square Police arrested Robert Carpino, 26, of Kennett Square, for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at D Street and South Washington Street. Unable to post bail, he was taken to Chester County Prison.

WARRANT ARREST

On the morning of June 13, during a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Walnut Street in Kennett Square, police detained Fernando Bedolla-Lara, 29, of Kennett Square, on an outstanding warrant. He was also arrested for giving false identification to law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to Chester County Prison. A passenger in his car, Eduardo Zamora-Nino, 23, of Newark, Del., was arrested for giving false identification to law enforcement, arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.

DUI AND WARRANT ARRESTS

On June 16 at 12:04 a.m., Kennett Square Police arrested Kyle Rivera, 26, of Nottingham, for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Cypress Street. He was released to a relative pending a summons from District Court. A passenger in his car, Manual Bedolla, 23, of West Grove, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was found to have an active warrant for failure to appear in court, and was released to a constable.