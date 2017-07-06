Andrew Wyeth stamps to be dedicated July 12

07/06/2017 12:13PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today, Arts+Entertainment

The First-Day-of-Issue dedication ceremony for the Andrew Wyeth Forever stamps that commemorate the centennial of his birth will be held July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Brandywine River Museum of Art (Route 1, Chadds Ford). The event is free and open to the public.



Jamie Wyeth, the son of Andrew Wyeth, will attend the event, which also features Patrick Mendonca, the U.S. Postal Service senior director and chief of staff to the Postmaster General; and Virginia A. Logan of The Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art.

This pane of 12 stamps celebrates the centennial of the birth of Andrew Wyeth (July 12, 1917-Jan. 16, 2009), one of the most prominent American artists of the 20th century. Working in a realistic style that defied artistic trends, Wyeth created haunting and enigmatic paintings based largely on people and places in his life, a body of work that continues to resist easy or comfortable interpretation.

This issuance includes stamps that each features a detail from a different Andrew Wyeth painting. The paintings are: “Wind from the Sea” (1947), “Big Room” (1988), “Christina’s World” (1948), “Alvaro and Christina” (1968), “Frostbitten” (1962), “Sailor’s Valentine” (1985), “Soaring” (1942–1950), “North Light” (1984), “Spring Fed” (1967), “The Carry” (2003), “Young Bull” (1960), and “My Studio” (1974).

The public may RSVP online at usps.com/awyeth.