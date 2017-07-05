Skip to main content

Chester County Press July 5 edition

07/05/2017 07:55AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories

In this edition, we report on the arrest of a Delaware County man accused in the murder of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in a road rage incident ... We also report on 'Operation Wildfire,' which busted 46 drug dealers in the county ... We meet local resident and inventor Tim McCleary, and we speak with the folks at Kennett Area Community Service, who recently received a substantial check and donations of food from a local charity event ... From school initiatives that empower parents to school boards to the local art scene, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.

Delaware County man charged with murder after road-rage shooting

Bianca Roberson, 18, was shot in the head after confrontation on road Read More » 

 

Operation Wildfire nets 46 drug dealers in county - 06302017 1217PM

'Operation Wildfire' nets 46 drug dealers in county

Drug sales were found in every part of Chester County Read More » 

 

Kennett Library to move forward on building project on its own - 07042017 0201AM

Kennett Library to move forward on building project on its own

Plans for the Kennett Library and Kennett Square Borough to work together on a municipal building have been halted. The Kennett Library still wants to build a new library on the Weinstein... Read More » 

 

Oxford grad on team that won National Computer Programming Title - 07032017 1226PM

Oxford grad on team that won National Computer Programming Title

Alex Coleman was one of three members of the University of Central Florida's team that finished first in the U.S. and 13th in the world in an elite computer programming contest known as t... Read More » 

 

Zvezdana Stojanovic Scott owner of Mala Galleria will be moving into the former Longwood Gallery space in Kennett Square in August

A Kennett Square gallery is reborn – again

Mala Galleria owner will move into large gallery in August Read More » 

 

Kennett schools program assists and empowers Hispanic parents - 07032017 1129AM

Kennett schools' program assists and empowers Hispanic parents 

Program cultivates the confidence to turn parents from outliers into guideposts Read More » 

 

Oxford School Board closes out fiscal year by tackling full agenda

Summer academies, annual appointments and contracts, and the state's new pension reform bill topped the agenda Read More » 

 

Two days before Brandywine - 07032017 1229PM

Two days before Brandywine

A recent event showcased Kennett Square in the days leading up to the Battle of Brandywine Read More » 

 

Tim McCleary in the barn workshop where he works on a wide range of products

A better way of doing things

A local inventor comes up with a new way to tie shoes, and there are plenty more ideas where that one came from Read More » 

 

Bike and brew race raises 2550 for Kennett Food Cupboard - 07032017 1120AM

Bike and brew race raises $2,550 for Kennett Food Cupboard

Donation will help pay for a three-month supply of meat, dairy and perishable items Read More » 

 

Musings on a summer day

A look at a few of the positive things happening locally.... Read More » 

 

