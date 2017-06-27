Obituaries for the week of June 26

06/27/2017 08:21AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

FRANK LEPATOUREL POWELL

Frank “Le” LePatourel Powell, of West Grove, passed away on June 17 at Brandywine Hall.

Born in West Chester, he was the son of J. Lewis and Elizabeth LePatourel Powell of West Grove. He was a member of the London Grove Friends Meeting. Le enjoyed animals, the outdoors and planting trees.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jeremiah and William Powell, both of West Grove; and one sister, Flere Bomba of Strasburg, Pa.

A graveside servicewill be held at 3 p.m. July 14 at the London Grove Friends Cemetery (Route 926 and Newark Road, Kennett Square). In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Canine Partners for Life, P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





ALBERT S. PITTS

Albert S. Pitts (a.k.a Big Al, Sonny, Pittsy), 82, of West Grove, died on June 19 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

He was the husband of Marian Szymanski Pitts, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the adopted son of the late Christine Dodd Pitts. Albert was an entrepreneur in every sense of the word. His companies included Executive Design Investments, a financial planning company; American Technology Resources, an interactive video company; and Interactive Video Solutions. He was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, Delaware County. He was on the board of directors for Villanova University, and founder of the Folcroft swim club in Folcroft. He was a financial report newscaster at noon for WTAF-TV channel 29. He was also a board member of the International Association of Financial Planners. Al enjoyed participating during Sunday Mass as a lector and cantor at St Gabriel’s Church in Norwood, Pa.

Survivors include, in addition to his wife Marian, one daughter, Christine Broderick and her husband Daniel of Glen Mills; three sons, James Pitts and his wife Debra of West Chester, Thomas Pitts and his wife Loretta of Swedesboro, N.J., and Kenneth Pitts and his wife Brenda of New London; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Heartland Memorial Fund, 5 Christy Drive, Suite 103, Chadds Ford, PA 19317. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





GLENN L. BROOMELL

Glenn L. Broomell, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on June 19 at home.

He was the husband of Leslie Conrad Broomell. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late Mahlon A. and Roxie Moretz Broomell. Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the QB Quiet Birdman and attended the Oxford Church of the Nazarene. He retired as an air traffic controller and pilot from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He is survived by his wife; one son, Sean Broomell of Philadelphia; one brother, Mark Broomell of Kirkwood; three sisters, Faye Sullivan of Charlotte, N.C., Ruth Earhart of Quarryville, and Lois Herr of Nottingham. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Hamm; and niece, Claire Ellen Broomell.

Services and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute Fund, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





VIRGINIA KELLY



Virginia “Dare” Kelly 71, of Kennett Square, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on June 17.

She was the wife of Kirk Kelly, with whom she shared 18 years of marriage. Born in Ashe County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Ray A. Miller and Ola Wilcox Miller. She attended Kennett High School and retired from Aglient Technologies in Centerville Del., and Scalewatcher North America in Oxford. She was very creative, a fantastic decorator and avid gardener. She ran an online business, Darlins By Dare, offering miniature live gardens and floral designs. She enjoyed traveling, especially trips to the beach and visits to Delaware Park.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one son, Vince Kilpatrick; two brothers, Ray Miller Jr. “June” and Elmer Miller (Evelyn); sisters-in-law, Lynn Henderson (Bill), and Carda Kelly; her niece, Kathy Zunino, with whom she had a very special relationship; and several additional nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four sisters, Carleen Witt, Nieda Roop, Juanita “Wanda” Kirk, and Rebecca “Polly” Richardson.

In keeping with Dare’s wishes, services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.





MARGARETTA B. FLYNN

Margaretta B. Flynn, 94, formerly of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 21.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Martin Flynn, in May of 1973. Born in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Hiram E. and the late Margaretta (Westcott) Budd. Margaretta was a homemaker and spent a lot of her time caring for her family and her home. She enjoyed knitting, working puzzles, and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, William, Margaretta was predeceased by two of her children, Michael Flynn and Kelly Flynn; and her granddaughter, Kari Woloszyn. She is survived by her son, William Scott Flynn of Barnegat, N.J.; her daughter, Billie Lee Woloszyn of Westminster, Md.; her sister, Geraldine Hagaman of Fort Myers, Fla.; her four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Manor Care in Pike Creek for their continued nurturing care of Margaretta over the past few years. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.griecocares.com.





HOWARD K. FETTERS, JR.

Howard K. Fetters, Jr., died on June 21 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

He was the husband of Agnesann Mathis, with whom he shared 18 years of marriage. Kirk was born in Darby, the son of the late Howard Kirk Fetters, Sr., and the late Francis (Graff) Fetters. He was an English teacher at Kennett High School for 37 years, retiring in 2005. Teaching was his passion, however, and he continued to substitute until the end of the 2017 school year. He was very involved in the local adult theater group KATS, and many knew him as “The Dame” in their holiday pantomimes.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Becky Fetters and her husband Robb Fish of Annapolis, Md., and Amy Fetters and her fiancé Tori Urban of Philadelphia. He will be missed by his two grandsons, Nathan and Liam; and his many nieces and nephews

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 9 at the Kuzo & Grieco Funeral Home (250 W. State St., Kennett Square). A memorial service celebrating Kirk’s life will be held at noon July 10 at the Kennett Square Golf & Country Club (100 E. Locust Ln., Kennett Square). Contributions in Kirk’s memory may be made to the Kennett Education Foundation (KEF) at PO Box 849, Kennett Square, PA 19348; or to The Kennett Amateur Theatrical Society (KATS) at PO Box 673, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view Kirk’s online tribute and to share a memory with his family,

visit www.griecocares.com.





JOHN D. MICHAEL

John D. Michael, 62, of Smyrna, Del., passed away on June 22 at the Christiana Hospital.

Born in Mountain City, Tenn., he was the son of Melissa Combs Michael of West Grove, and the late Wilson Michael. He was a construction superintendent for Pettinaro Construction Company in Wilmington, Del. John enjoyed riding his motorcycles, and being with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jeremiah H. Michael of New Castle, Del., and Joshua D. Michael and his wife Christine of Smyrna, Del.; three grandchildren, Kiersten, Joshua and Elijah; his significant other, Catherine M. Small; and her son, Hunter.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. July 1 at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will we be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





EDITH J. LONG

Edith J. Long, 83, of Peach Bottom, passed away on June 25 at Jennersville Regional Hospital.

She was the wife of the late George C. Long. Born in Paradise, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wilmer F. and Martha Keanagy McGinnis. Edith attended Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. She enjoyed reading and her flower garden.

She is survived by her six children, Linda Ashby (Bob) of Akron, Robert Long of Christiana, Kenneth Long of Peach Bottom, Ricky Long (Elizabeth) of Nottingham, William Long (Pam) of West Grove and Lori Eller (Robert) of West Grove; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, George E. Long.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 29 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.