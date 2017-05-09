Skip to main content

Eagle Scout project approved by board

05/09/2017 10:54AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Sports, Top Stories, Today, Schools

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Avon Grove High School junior Nate Hammond received approval from the London Grove Township Board of Supervisors last week, for his idea to install a 12-foot-high practice rebound wall on the school's sports complex, that, once constructed, will be used by several Avon Grove sports teams.
Hammond, a junior at the high school and a member of its lacrosse team, said that the wall – which will have a three-foot-wide base – would help prevent damage to the middle school gym, which is currently being used for practice. The project, estimated at $6,000, will be paid for by several school-based and local organizations, and is slated to be constructed between the school's varsity baseball field and its practice fields. It received a seal of approval by engineer Robert T. MacIntosh, and its construction is currently out for bidding.
Hammond is pictured with his father, Brian.

Photo by Richard L. Gaw



