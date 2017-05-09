Supervisors contend with opponents in May 16 primary

05/09/2017 10:25AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

By Richard L. Gaw

Staff Writer

The futures of two current local township supervisors, both seeking re-election to their boards in November, are being contested by other candidates in the days leading to primary elections on May 16.



Steve Allaband

Steve Allaband, a Republican whose current term expires on Dec. 31, is seeking his third six-year term on the New Garden Township Board of Supervisors, and is being challenged by Democrat Mark Tully, a resident of Bancroft Woods.

A native of the township and a 20-year resident of Landenberg, Allaband is campaigning on a platform to improve the township's roads and infrastructure; increasing the township's tax base in key areas through commercial development; consolidate services to stabilize costs; and protect natural and historical resources.

He was first elected as a supervisor in 2003 and re-elected for his second term in 2012. In addition to his two tenures on the board, Allaband has served on New Garden's Zoning Hearing Board, is currently a member of the township's Comprehensive Plan Committee, and also serves as a commissioner for the new Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.

Among Allaband's achievements on the board have been his involvement in the purchase of the New Garden Flying Field by the township, which has to date received more than $16 million in grants for improvements, as well as $1.6 million tax base allocation to the township. Allaband helped pass an open space referendum, approved the construction of the Landenberg Junction Trail, a 1.1-mile stretch along the White Clay Creek that is part of the township's Greenways and Trail Plan – land purchased with funding from the Open Space Committee.

Primary voting for New Garden Township will be held on May 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who live in Precinct 385 will vote at the Bancroft Elementary School (181 Bancroft Rd., Kennett Square); residents in Precinct 390 will vote at the New Garden Township building (299 Starr Rd., Landenberg); and those who live in Precinct 391 will vote at the Kennett Middle School (195 Sunny Dell Rd., Landenberg).





Dave Connors

In addition to Connors' seat on the board, two other positions on the board are in play in November: The seat that will be left vacant by current board member Mike Pickel, whose term ends on Dec. 31 and who has declared that he will not seek re-election; and Robert Weir, who turned in his resignation on the board in early May, and whose seat on the board is scheduled to be filled in a month. Dave Connors, a Republican whose current term ends on Dec. 31, is looking to be re-elected to his second term on the London Grove Township Board of Supervisors. He is being challenged for the six-year post by Democrat Rich Ruggieri III, and Republicans John Lee Irwin and Steve Annon.

Since first being elected to the board in 2010, Connors has incorporated financial tools – such as capital and financial planning – to help improve the township's infrastructure and core services, while ensuring that tax rates remain stable. Connors has championed local emergency service causes such as the West Grove and Avondale fire companies.

Current supervisor Steve Zurl, who was reappointed to the board on Jan. 26 to finish out the year, was originally appointed to replace former supervisor Raymond Schoen, and is the only candidate that has filed for the four-year unexpired seat. Zurl has been active in the township for several years. Prior to being named to replace Schoen, he was a member of the township's municipal authority team that began the groundwork for the township's water and wastewater treatment facilities.

Primary voting for London Grove Township will be held on May 16 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters who live in the North District of the township will be asked to vote at the Chatham Methodist Church (315 Gap-Newport Pike); those residents who live in South District will vote at the London Grove Township building (372 Rose Hill Rd.).

To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, email rgaw@chestercounty.com.



