Skip to main content

Intersection improvements at Red Rose Inn will finally be happening

04/28/2017 10:14AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

Rep. Lawrence, Sen. Dinniman and Penn Township officials take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project.

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

Anyone who has driven through the intersection of Route 796 and Old Baltimore Pike in Jennersville knows that the layout is inadequate. Anyone trying to turn left has probably given up.

The intersection where the former Red Rose Inn occupies one corner has been a choke point for traffic for decades, and it's only getting worse following the commercial expansion of Penn Township. But on April 27, local politicians and township officials held an announcement at the front door of the preserved Red Rose Inn to say that intersection improvements will finally be happening.

Penn Township's director of operations Karen Versuk said before the event that the preliminary work – designing the new intersection – has been underway for a while, and that PennDOT should start digging for the project next summer or early fall. That seems like a long way off, but for those who have been pushing for years, the firm commitment is very welcome.

Curtis Mason, chairman of the Penn Township Board of Supervisors, said, “I've spent 21 years in the township, trying to make this happen. This shows power of bipartisanship. Fixing this intersection will have a positive effect on Penn Township and all of southern Chester County.”

Rep. Lawrence said, “Nearly three years ago, a group of PennDOT officials, township supervisors and community stakeholders met in my office down the street here in Jennersville to talk about what could be done to address the Red Rose Inn intersection. After several years of hard work, countless meetings at my office and the Township Building, emails, phone calls, engineering drawings and legal reviews, we are here today to announce that the repair and realignment of this intersection is going to happen.

“Early on, we were able to obtain a commitment from PennDOT for $800,000 towards this project,” Lawrence said. “Later, through the efforts of Sen. Dinniman, the township was able to secure an additional $250,000. With more than $1 million in state taxpayer funding in hand, Penn Township has moved to institute a traffic impact fee on new development that will provide the remainder of the funding necessary to get this project across the finish line.”

Lawrence said that the improvements will have left turn signals for all four legs of the intersection.

“As exciting as it is to be here today, I think I speak for everyone when I say that it will be more exciting when we cut the ribbon once the intersection project is completed,” he said. “I'm looking forward to that day.”

Sen. Dinniman said he came on board with the project “to try to find funding to move forward, and to work with PennDOT to explain the importance of this project. My experience with PennDOT is that they are a true friend of the people of this county. It's amazing what a partnership can do. Nothing gets done until everyone accepts the fact that we're in this together. This is a great day, and this is the way you get something done,” Dinniman said, smiling.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.


Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    05/04/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    05/04/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Painting Dogwood Flowers

    05/04/2017
    10:00AM — 03:30PM

    The beautiful white bracts of the flowering dogwood tree light up the spring woods and add sparkl...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    05/04/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • The Surprising Martha Washington

    05/04/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    The Mill at Anselma will kick off its 2017 Speaker Series with a fascinating talk about Martha Wa...

  • Sound Healing Meditation - Tibetan Singing Bowls

    05/04/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Dress comfortably to recline on the floor or to sit in a chair. We will create our sacred space f...

  • Woodwind Chamber Recital

    05/04/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a woodwind chamber recital directed by Karen Dannessa.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press