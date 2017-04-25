Skip to main content

Join the fight against cancer

04/25/2017 11:02AM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Opinion, Today

We all have a loved one who has battled against cancer.

The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life events bring communities together in the global effort to fight back against the dreaded disease, and this is the time of the year when many of these Relay for Life events are taking place. Relay for Life events are held in more than 5,200 communities in 27 different countries around the world.

Locally, the The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Chester County will take place for 24 hours starting on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, May 21 at Downingtown West High School track in Downingtown. The Relay for Life for Kennett and Unionville will take place at Unionville High School starting on Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. The Relay for Life of Southern Chester County at Oxford will take place at the school track at 301 S. 5th Street in Oxford starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 16.

Contributions raised during Relay for Life events is used to fund groundbreaking cancer research, provide essential patient care services to those battling cancer, and to move forward education and prevention initiatives, and much more.

Relay for Life teams are formed and team members take turns walking around a track or designated path for a length of time—usually between 6 and 24 hours. Each team collects donations with the goal of supporting the effort to find a cure for cancer.

A Relay for Life event is very powerful and moving as participants honor those family members and friends who have battled cancer. It is a celebration of all cancer survivors and a remembrance of those who have passed away from the disease. There is a Survivors Lap at Relay for Life events where survivors take a walk around the track while the crowd cheers them on. Some events also have a Caregivers Lap to honor those who have provided care to someone suffering from cancer. A luminaria ceremony is held to remember loved ones who have battled cancer.

People can help out the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life events by becoming a team captain, participating in a relay event, volunteering at an event, or my making a contribution to support the American Cancer Society's mission. All of these actions are very worthwhile.

To learn more about how to help out in the fight against cancer, visit the American Cancer Society's official website at www.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/27/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Free College Scholarship and Financial Aid Seminar

    04/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:15PM

    This free college financial planning seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

  • Spring Choral Festival

    04/27/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a spring choral festival directed by David P. DeVenney and Ryan ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press