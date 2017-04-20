Skip to main content

Landenberg Life Spring 2017 edition

04/20/2017 09:22AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Landenberg Life, Today

In this issue, we spotlight numerous Landenberg residents who are making great contributions to the world around them.

One example: Landenberg native Jen Samuels has a passion for saving elephants. She started a nonprofit organization called Elephants DC that works to prevent the extinction of elephants. We spotlight the work of the New Garden Township Historical Commission, a group of dedicated citizens who work to protect, preserve, and celebrate the history of the area. We profile Lindsay Schmittle, who runs Gingerly Press, an old-fashioned printing business out of her parents' garage. Schmittle is hiking along the Appalachian Trail, where she is looking for inspiration for future graphic arts work. We feature a story about “Drop In On Nature,” a program offered by The Land Conservancy for Southern Chester County. In this preschool program, children spend one or two mornings a week on a private, seven-acre property in Kennett Township known at the Bucktoe Preserve Annex. In the Q & A, we talk to Meghan Bell, who owns Red Bell Farms with her husband, Kevin. We talk to Meghan about how her love of horses led them to start boarding horses and providing event training and riding lessons on the farm. We also look at the history and deep roots of Landenberg's United Methodist Church, a house of worship that dates back 170 years and is as important as ever to the community. We hope that you enjoy this issue of Landenberg Life. While the title of the magazine has changed slightly from the one that was used for the first ten years of its life, we still have the same commitment to bring you the best stories we can about the Landenberg community. You can now find more stories about Landenberg and the other communities in our coverage area at www.chestercounty.com.

The 170-year-old Landenberg United Methodist Church was founded when the area was known as Chandlerville Photo by Natalie Smith

Rooted in faith

Landenberg's United Methodist house of worship is 170 years old Read More » 

 

Lindsay Schmittle with some of the antique printing equipment in her Landenberg garage studio

Finding beauty in the old ways

Lindsay Schmittle is hiking the Appalachian Trail as inspiration for her old-school printing business Read More » 

 

Jen Samuels leads a march to ban ivory poaching

'E' is for elephant, not extinction

Jen Samuels of Landenberg works to end ivory poaching Read More » 

 

Kate FitzGerald-Wilks of Timeless Design Photo by Jie Deng

Flow and function: The timeless touch of Kate FitzGerald-Wilks

The interior designer has built a firm that caters to families and businesses throughout Chester County Read More » 

 

The children work on journaling in the meditation circle Children are offered a place to sit and do quiet activities Photo by Natalie Smith

Letting nature be the classroom 

TLC program aims to connect children with the outdoors Read More » 

 

Deputy Chief Michael King and Police Chief Gerald Simpson of the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department

'We're better together than apart' 

After more than two years of patience and planning, the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department is a reality Read More » 

 

Meghan Bell said that owning a farm with her husband was a dream come true

Q&A: Meghan Bell of Red Bell Farms

'Owning a horse farm was a dream of mine since I was a little kid' Read More » 

 

Members of the New Garden Township Historical CommissionDr Peg Jones Joan Bonnage Proscino Elizabeth Norton Charles Norton Michael Leja Brian Roberts Ted Christie and Pownall Jones Photo by Steven Hoffman

Preserving the past

Group protects and celebrates New Garden Township’s history Read More » 

 

Barn cat Olivia climbs up Laurellen Treisners shoulder as Lauries husband George looks on Laurie started TreeTops Animal Rescue more than 10 years ago Photo by Natalie Smith

Finding 'forever' homes for needy pets

Tree Tops Animal Rescue places animals in foster homes until they find a loving, permanent family Read More » 

 

Spring/Summer Edition 2017

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/27/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/27/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Free College Scholarship and Financial Aid Seminar

    04/27/2017
    07:00PM — 08:15PM

    This free college financial planning seminar will educate you on the ins and outs of financial ai...

  • Spring Choral Festival

    04/27/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a spring choral festival directed by David P. DeVenney and Ryan ...

