Documentary explores challenges and triumphs of local traumatic brain injury survivor

04/18/2017 03:25PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: Top Stories, Today

“Brain Crumbs,” a documentary more than five years in the making, looks at the ongoing recovery of Corey Beattie, a local traumatic brain injury survivor. A screening of “Brain Crumbs” will take place this Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Cinema Riverfront & Imax theater at 401 South Madison Street in Wilmington, Del. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A panel of traumatic brain injury experts will be on hand after the showing for a question-and-answer session.

It is a private screening with limited ticket availability.

According to Corey’s mother, Marie, the documentary includes extensive footage of how the Beattie family has used cooking therapy to help her recover from injuries suffered in a 2010 automobile accident. Corey was a senior in high school at the time, and was planning to pursue a career as a chef.

“Our unique approach is highlighted by interviews from an anthropologist from the University of Pennsylvania discussing the history of food and why food heals,” Marie Beattie explained. “In addition, a neuro-behavioral psychologist discusses why Corey's memory is enhanced by the unique therapy.”

Jon Ristaino, who grew up with Marie’s daughter, Caitlin, is the production writer, director, and creator of “Brain Crumbs.” He went to Avon Grove High School and Temple University, and formed Farmcat Media, which produced the documentary. Farmcat Media also created Corey’s website and blog, www.recoverythyme.com, which she is using as part of the cognitive therapy. Corey will be posting recipes on the site, and will be adding resource links for traumatic brain injury survivors and their families.

Marie Beattie said that they are hoping to enter the full-length feature in film festivals and use it as a tool to raise awareness and help other families of traumatic brain injury survivors. Tickets for the screening can be purchased at www.recoverythyme.com.

