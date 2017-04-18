Skip to main content

Run For Our Sons marks eighth year on April 22

04/18/2017 11:21AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

In its history, Run for Our Sons has raised $360,000 for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

On April 22, the local community will once again unite behind the Johnson family for the Eighth Annual Run For Our Sons benefit. The annual run is held in honor of Elliott and Henry Johnson, and raises funds for research into a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The mother of the two boys, Joanna Johnson, is a Spanish teacher at Unionville High School. In a message to the community posted on the webpage for the event, Johnson wrote, “My two sons, Elliott (13) and Henry (10), were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2007. Duchenne is a catastrophic muscle wasting disease that affects all the muscles of the body, including the heart and lungs. Most boys with Duchenne lose the ability to walk by their teens. This is followed by severe lung and heart complications. Survival beyond age 30 is rare. There is no cure.

“Despite this catastrophic diagnosis, there is something that Duchenne can never take away from us, and that is hope,” Johnson continued. “With the help of this amazing community, hope is alive and well, and we know a future without Duchenne is possible. We are proud to say that over the last seven years of Unionville Run for our Sons, we have raised over $360,000 for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to support Duchenne research.”

The race opens with registration at 8 a.m. on April 22, and the event begins at 9 a.m. There is a 5K and a 1.5-mile course, both of which leave from Charles F. Patton Middle School (760 Unionville Rd., Kennett Square).

Runners and walkers leave the school campus and turn right on Unionville Road, go left on Chapel Drive, continue in a loop around Soltner Drive and back out Chapel Drive. Runners and walkers will then turn right on southbound Unionville Road. Walkers will turn left, back to the school, and runners will continue to the southern entrance to Manor Drive. Runners turn right for a loop course along Manor Drive, then onto Fox Hunt Drive and back to Manor Drive. Runners then turn north on Unionville Road for a return to the school.

There will be door prizes and raffles, as well as refreshments available. Awards will be given for overall male and female winners. Family Fun Day events at the school include games, Gobo the Clown and face painting.
In her message to the community, Johnson wrote, “For years, I have longed to share good news about the progress being made with Duchenne research, and finally I can. On Sept. 19, 2016, the Federal Drug Administration approved the first drug ever to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, eteplirsen, now known as Exondys51. This was a historic moment for the community and something we all worked hard for and wanted desperately. Every dollar donated, every mile run, every person that became educated or educated someone else about this rare disease made an impact and made a difference.

“Unfortunately, the drug will not be a viable option for Elliott and Henry, based on their genetic mutation,” Johnson wrote. “But the hope is that the Exondys51 approval will move approvals for other Duchenne treatments in a positive direction. In fact, Elliott and Henry have been involved in a clinical trial for a drug called Translarna to treat their particular genetic mutation. It is currently in the review process with the FDA.

“We need to continue the momentum to ensure that treatments are made available to all those that have Duchenne. Once that milestone is reached, we will continue our work until a cure is found and we can say we have ended Duchenne once and for all.”

Registration is $30 per person ($25 for students). Participants can register or donate at www.parentprojectmd.org/unionville.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.


Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/18/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/18/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • I And You

    04/18/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Percussion Ensemble

    04/18/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15AM

    West Chester University presents a percussion ensemble directed by Ralph Sorrentino.

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/20/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/20/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Springhouse Storytime

    04/20/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Our monthly Springhouse Storytime series is perfect for any preschooler who loves stories, songs,...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/20/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • I And You

    04/20/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Vocal Honors Recital

    04/20/2017
    08:15PM — 09:15PM

    West Chester University presents a vocal honors recital directed by Emily Bullock.

  • Best Summer Kids Camps in Chester County!

    04/23/2017
    09:00AM — 12:30PM

    2017 SUMMER KIDS HALF-DAY CAMP IN CHESTER SPRINGS, CHESTER COUNTY: One Week of Half-Day Art & C...

  • Annual Wildflower Celebration

    04/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Join Mt. Cuba Center on Sunday, April 23 to enjoy a magnificent display of spring wildflowers at ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/23/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • 2017 Blessing of the Animals

    04/23/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    All pets and their people (or animal lovers without pets) are welcome at the 5th annual Blessing ...

  • Liberty Wind Symphony

    04/23/2017
    03:00PM — 04:00PM

    West Chester University presents a liberty wind symphony directed by Andrew Yozviak.

  • Fun and Functional Ceramics at Chester Springs Studio, Chester County

    04/23/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Great pottery class for 9 to 12 year olds. Register now to reserve you place in the class! Fun...

  • I And You

    04/23/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • The Honorable Maid

    04/23/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    "The Honorable Maid" By Carlo Goldoni. Translated and adapted by John Bellomo. Follow the plight...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press