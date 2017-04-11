Skip to main content

Police Blotter for the week of April 10

04/11/2017 10:29AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Top Stories, Today

WALGREEN'S ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

On March 26 at 9:30 p.m., a man armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun robbed the Walgreen's drug store on Route 1 in East Marlborough Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said the man, who was wearing black clothing and a black ski mask, grabbed an employee and walked with her to the manager's office with the gun in his hand. He waved the gun at the shift manager of the store, motioning to her to also enter the manager's office. He had the first employee lay on the floor while the manager emptied the safe. He then told the manager to empty her wallet. He ordered the employee to follow him to the cigarette counter, where he ordered her to fill a trash bag with cigarettes. He fled on foot toward the parking lot. No vehicle description was obtained. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black man with either gold-rimmed or orange/red-rimmed glasses. He stole an undetermined amount of cash, about 30 packs of cigarettes and two cartons of cigarettes, along with the store manager's iPhone, debit card and driver's license. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

MAN HIDES IN WALMART

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale reported that Brian John Fanning, 28, of Kennett Square, hid himself inside the Walmart store in East Marlborough for “several days,” according to a report last week. He locked himself in the restroom and huffed solvent from compressed air duster cans, walked out of the store without paying, and was stopped by store security. He has been charged with retail theft.

ASSAULT ON POLICE

On Jan. 23 at 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police Avondale investigated a 911 hang-up at the Mendenhall Inn in Kennett Township. They were met by Erik Martinez-Zurita, 27, of Kennett Square, who was intoxicated. He told police that his girlfriend was cheating on him with someone who was hiding in the room. Police did not find anyone in the room. The suspect became irritated and resisted arrest, injuring the troopers and damaging the rear door of their police car. He was arrested for aggravated assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, among other charges.

DRIVER FLEES CRASH

On March 13, Pennsylvania State Police and emergency crews responded to a one-car crash on Route 472, just north of Glendale Road in East Nottingham Township. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix had struck a tree, the air bags had deployed and there was blood in the car, but the driver was not found. The driver, Robert Young, 25, of Oxford, was later found and admitted he had been driving. He was cited for careless driving. The Oxford Fire Department and Oxford Fire Police assisted at the scene.

TEENS CHARGED IN ASSAULT

Four boys, ages 13-14, from Kennett Square, have been arrested and/or charged with robbery and related offenses, stemming from an assault that occurred on Feb. 8 in the parking lot of 345 Scarlett Road in New Garden Township. During the assault, a cell phone belonging to the 15-year-old victim fell out of his pocket and was taken by one of the juveniles. Medical treatment was later sought by the victim and it was discovered that he had suffered a broken wrist as a result of the assault.

FRAUDULENT RETURN

On Feb. 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale, Shamar Allah El-Shabazz, 52, of Wilmington, took four boxes of flooring to the exchange desk at Lowe's in London Grove Township and got a gift card totaling $111.92. He was charged with theft by deception.

STOLEN GOODS AT SCHOOL

A 14-year-old girl at Unionville High School has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police Avondale with selling a stolen items at the school in November 2016. The items had been stolen from locations in Delaware County.

COUNTERFEIT BILLS

On March 8 and 9, two men tried to use counterfeit $100 bills to purchase gift cards at the West Grove CVS, and the Kennett Square CVS. They succeeded at the Kennett Square store, purchasing five gift cards and fleeing, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale.

MOVING VAN SCAM

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale reported that a 62-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman from Kennett Square were the victims of a scam through Craigslist on Feb. 10. Police said the two women contacted someone who advertised their moving services. The suspect took money to move several items to Colorado. The items were never delivered, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

BURGLARY

A burglary was discovered at a home at 18 Creek Road in Franklin Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said that sometime between Jan. 19 and March 15, the home and detached garage were entered by force. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-268-2022.

SHOPLIFTING

A man and woman have been charged with shoplifting after they took items from the Oxford Walmart on March 22, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Police said Ilene Nicole Aponte-Hunter, 24, of Kennett Square, and Miguel Tanner Wyre, 21, of Oxford, entered the store, put several items into a book bag and tried to leave without paying. Aponte-Hunter was stopped at the door by store personnel, and Wyre was later found in the parking lot. Both were charged with retail theft.

TIRES SLASHED

Overnight on Feb. 10, a 29-year-old Kennett Square woman had all the tires slashed on her two vehicles, which were parked at 565 Rosedale Rd. in Kennett Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police Avondale. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Ryan Ard at 610-268-2022.


  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/11/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • I And You

    04/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/12/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Camelot

    04/12/2017
    11:00AM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/12/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/13/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Native Plants of Spring

    04/13/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    As Earth awakens from its winter slumber, experience the colors, fragrances, and rapid progressio...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/13/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Native Plants of Spring

    04/13/2017
    05:00PM — 07:00PM

    As Earth awakens from its winter slumber, experience the colors, fragrances, and rapid progressio...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    04/13/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Sip Behind the Scenes: "Punches & Pizzas"

    04/13/2017
    06:00PM — 07:30PM

    Visit us after hours for this special program series where guests get to sample local beverages a...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/13/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • “Russia and the United States - A New Cold War?”

    04/13/2017
    07:00PM — 08:00PM

    Russia and the United States - A New Cold War? A generation after the Soviet collapse, what went...

  • I And You

    04/13/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Milburn's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny!

    04/14/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    2017 Breakfast with the Bunny: April 8th, 9th, 14th & 15th from 9am – 11am Only $7 per per...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/14/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/14/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Camelot

    04/14/2017
    06:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/14/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/14/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Milburn's Breakfast with the Easter Bunny!

    04/15/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    2017 Breakfast with the Bunny: April 8th, 9th, 14th & 15th from 9am – 11am Only $7 per per...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/15/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Public Archaeology Days

    04/15/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Public Archaeology Days invite volunteers to assist our professional archaeologists with site exc...

  • Play K

    04/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Learn the skills needed for success in Kindergarten! Children 3 to 5, with their caregivers, are ...

  • MUMS Preschool Easter Egg Hunt

    04/15/2017
    10:30AM

    Come join MUMS Christian Preschool and Marshallton United Methodist Church for their Annual Commu...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/15/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/15/2017
    02:00PM — 05:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Camelot

    04/15/2017
    06:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • I And You

    04/15/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/15/2017
    08:00PM — 11:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • Easter Champagne Brunch

    04/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Easter Champagne Brunch Sunday, April 16, 2017 from 10:00am - 3:00pm Carving Stations; Omelet S...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/16/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Camelot

    04/16/2017
    01:00PM

    One of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history CAMELOT, with book and lyrics by Moss Hart a...

  • Monty Python's Spamalot

    04/16/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy ...

  • I And You

    04/16/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    I and You By Lauren Gunderson Directed by Samantha Reading March 29-April 23, 2017 Steinbrigh...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    04/17/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Milburn's Annual Easter Egg Hunts!

    04/17/2017
    11:00AM — 03:00PM

    April 8th, 9th, 13th, 14th, 15th & 17th from 11am – 3pm Admission is only $6/Hunter and $3/No...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    04/17/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

  • Dante's Divine Comedy

    04/17/2017
    07:30PM — 08:30PM

    West Chester University presents Mark Rimple and guests, Drew Minter and Mary Springfels: Music ...

