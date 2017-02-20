Skip to main content

Preserving a link to colonial history

02/20/2017 08:44AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

The current home of James Matsen has a section on the left which likely dates to the 1720s.

Gallery: McKean property [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

In a township that's rich with colonial history, there is no surviving house with a more direct link to Thomas McKean, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, than the stone home at 1903 New London Road.

Sitting on 10 acres, a few hundred feet north of the historical marker for McKean, the home is certainly one of the township's oldest structures. Its present owner, James Matsen, is beginning to explore ways to preserve the home and land for future generations.

The Franklin Township Board of Supervisors heard from Matsen and his son, Steven, at their February meeting, and offered their preliminary support for early plans to convert the property into a distillery, winery or brewery that would allow the public to visit.

There are many hurdles to cross – one of of which is the dry status of Franklin Township – but for the Matsen family, the property's value goes beyond the price they could get for it.

Last week, James Matsen offered a look inside a home that, at its core, was certainly well known to the young Thomas McKean, who became a lawyer and statesman who was present at many of the crucial moments of the birth of America.

The house today is a hodgepodge of add-ons from its many owners, but one small section with the remains of a large fireplace is certainly original to the circa 1726 home. The central stairway, parlor and upstairs rooms, thought to have been built in 1836, have all the architectural hallmarks of early 1800s architecture. The interior doors have a distinctive color scheme that Matsen believes is original, particularly since it appears on an inside door to the cellar that has not been repainted. The pocket cupboards flanking the fireplace in the parlor are original. In an upstairs bedroom, revealed beneath the wallpaper that Matsen removed years ago, is the pencil signature of Amos Kimble, and his note that he “papered this room July 4, 1837.” Amos Kimble was one of the lead signers of the petition for the separation of Franklin Township from New London Township.

Matsen said his father bought the property in 1951 after it had housed a dairy farm for many years, using the large nearby barn. The farm was 86 acres in the 1950s, and has since been reduced to the 10 acres with a sweep of open land to the west, and a southern view that reaches Delaware.

Franklin Township historian Paul Lagasse has researched the property, and has reported on the most likely origin of the home at 1903 New London Road. Using what records have survived, his report dovetails with what is known of McKean, who kept no diary and stands today as one of the lesser-known, but still vital, figures of Colonial history.

According to Lagasse, the house sits on land that is known to have been acquired by Susannah McKean in the 1720s tax lists for New London Township, of which Franklin was then a part. Her land, which spanned what is now Route 896, was inherited by her sons, William and Thomas. William was the father of Thomas McKean.

Both 1903 and 1881 New London Road have been proposed as the site of McKean's birth, but the exact location has not been authenticated. The oldest portion of the Matsen farmhouse dates to the time at which Susannah McKean acquired her lands. It was standing at the time Thomas McKean was born in 1734.

He was not born into particularly exceptional circumstances. His mother died when he was 8, and he was sent to study and live at a boys' academy run by a Dr. Francis Alison in New London. McKean's father, William, was a tavern owner who spent most of his life running afoul of the law. Thomas dutifully assisted him after becoming a well-regarded lawyer.

Thomas was tall, something over six feet, and comments from his contemporaries indicated he was a forceful figure in person and in the courtroom. He studied law in the office of David Finney in New Castle, Del., in 1750, and was elected to the Delaware House of Assembly in 1762, where he served for the next 17 years. He and Caesar Rodney were among the delegates from nine colonies who met in New York City in 1765 to formally oppose the Stamp Act imposed by Britain on the colonies.

McKean was part of the first Continental Congress in Philadelphia in 1774, and the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia in 1775. In July of 1776, he voted in favor of the Declaration of Independence, and later signed the document.

In 1777, he became the first chief Justice of Pennsylvania and served for 22 years. He served as president of Congress in 1781. In 1799, McKean was elected the second Governor of Pennsylvania under the new Constitution, and re-elected in 1802 and 1806. He died in 1817 at his home in Philadelphia.

The land along what is today Route 896 is clearly tied to McKean – a history that should be preserved and celebrated, according to both James Matsen and his son, Steven.

In Steven's recent letter to the Franklin Township Supervisors, he noted that, “If the property becomes a private residence, then one of Franklin Township's gems remains hidden from the public. If other uses are considered, and with the easy access and visibility from Route 896, I feel that this property could become a landmark, a source of local pride, and potentially known by people all across the tri-state area.”

Matsen indicates that he has some interest from a whiskey distillery “that would like to use the adjacent land to grow the wheat, rye and corn needed to produce the alcohol, similar to the way local cideries and vineyards are doing in neighboring townships.”

The home, Matsen suggested, could be used as a tasting room, or for catered events. The barn and nearby land could be used as a venue for larger groups and events.

With the sale of the property in its earliest stages, James Matsen said he and his family are open to ideas from the public, or from those interested in buying the land for some sort of re-use. But for now, he lives in the midst of a history stretching back to a time before the states were united, and he feels that legacy is richly deserving of preservation.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/23/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Train the Trainer - Exclusive 3 Day Workshop

    02/23/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    Training is a critical piece of the success of any organization. Improved skills and knowledge a...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/23/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/23/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • SCCCC Network at Noon

    02/23/2017
    11:30AM — 01:30PM

    Join us at The Gables at Chadds Ford for Southern Chester County's most popular mid-day networkin...

  • Environmental Landscape Design

    02/23/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Ecogically sound landscapes require less maintenance, fewer inputs, and are adapted to local envi...

  • Nature Studio

    02/23/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Broadway In the Borough

    02/23/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/23/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • "HOW TO RAISE AN ADULT" AUTHOR PRESENTATION

    02/23/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Do you want to foster resiliency and self-reliance in your children? The UCFSD Wellnes...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/23/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/20/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/20/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • GREAT GIFT! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/20/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Hypnotherapy - Myths Busted

    02/20/2017
    04:00PM — 06:00PM

    The portrayals of hypnosis in the entertainment and media industries have contributed to a wide m...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    02/20/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/21/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/21/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/21/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Try Out Pottery! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester County

    02/21/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Michael D. Huggins, author of “Going Om – A CEO’s Journey from a Prison Facility to Spiritual Tranquility”

    02/21/2017
    05:30PM — 08:00PM

    Uptown! Entertainment Alliance welcomes Mike Huggins to kick off the Uptown! Speaker Series at th...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/21/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/22/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Train the Trainer - Exclusive 3 Day Workshop

    02/22/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    Training is a critical piece of the success of any organization. Improved skills and knowledge a...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/22/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • GREAT GIFT! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/22/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/22/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/23/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Train the Trainer - Exclusive 3 Day Workshop

    02/23/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    Training is a critical piece of the success of any organization. Improved skills and knowledge a...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/23/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/23/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/23/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • SCCCC Network at Noon

    02/23/2017
    11:30AM — 01:30PM

    Join us at The Gables at Chadds Ford for Southern Chester County's most popular mid-day networkin...

  • Environmental Landscape Design

    02/23/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Ecogically sound landscapes require less maintenance, fewer inputs, and are adapted to local envi...

  • Nature Studio

    02/23/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Broadway In the Borough

    02/23/2017
    06:00PM — 10:00PM

    Broadway in your Backyard! You don't have to drive to The City to hear professional voices and B...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/23/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • "HOW TO RAISE AN ADULT" AUTHOR PRESENTATION

    02/23/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Do you want to foster resiliency and self-reliance in your children? The UCFSD Wellnes...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/23/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/24/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Train the Trainer - Exclusive 3 Day Workshop

    02/24/2017
    08:00AM — 05:00PM

    Training is a critical piece of the success of any organization. Improved skills and knowledge a...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/24/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Try Out Pottery! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester County

    02/24/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Fundamentals of Pruning

    02/24/2017
    10:30AM — 02:00PM

    Proper pruning is the key to maintaining plant health, vigor, and the desired form. In this hands...

  • Classical Guitar

    02/24/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Brad Rau has been performing music for over 20 years all over Boston, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, a...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/24/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/25/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Winter Theatre Classes at People's Light!

    02/25/2017
    09:00AM — 01:30PM

    New plays are an exciting opportunity to discover your next favorite story! Our winter classes wi...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/25/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • GREAT GIFT! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel

    02/25/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Avondale Presbyterian Church Soup, Cheese & Bake Sale

    02/25/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Women’s Association of the Avondale Presbyterian Church will host its annual Soup, Cheese, & ...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/25/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/26/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Try Out Pottery! ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel, Chester County

    02/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Throwing on the Wheel

    02/26/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8 Students Sun., Jan. 29, 1-4pm, inst. Susan Bankert ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/26/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Inspiration!

    02/26/2017
    02:00PM — 04:00PM

    On February 26 at 2:00 pm, Pennsylvania Philharmonic and music director Michael Butterman, will p...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/26/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/27/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/27/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    02/27/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/28/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/28/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    02/28/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/28/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • The Matchmaker

    02/28/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    03/01/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/01/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/01/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    03/02/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/02/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Botanical Art: Guided Studio Time

    03/02/2017
    10:00AM — 01:00PM

    Enjoy drawing and painting in the company of others in a relaxed, supportive environment. Begin a...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    03/02/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Nature Studio

    03/02/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    03/02/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/02/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/03/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • March First Friday

    03/03/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Come to Downtown Oxford and Get Lucky! Play Downtown Oxford BINGO, shop, eat and have fun!

  • Grace Bible Chapel Hosts Mark Cable In Concert

    03/03/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Singer, songwriter and humorist Mark Cable will be in concert at Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Joseph ...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/03/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Performance: The Drowsy Chaperone

    03/03/2017
    08:00PM

    What's more fun than a musical? How about a musical about a musical? What's more fun than a weddi...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/04/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Enhancing Life in the Soil

    03/04/2017
    10:00AM — 02:30PM

    Native plant communities are supported by healthy, balanced soils that contain a diverse array of...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    03/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Meet Your Theatre Match at THE MATCHMAKER!

    03/04/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    Looking for the perfect theatre companion? Join fellow theatre fans for a wine and cheese recepti...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/04/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Performance: The Drowsy Chaperone

    03/04/2017
    08:00PM

    What's more fun than a musical? How about a musical about a musical? What's more fun than a weddi...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    03/05/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • 2017 53rd Annual West Chester Coin Show

    03/05/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    2017 53rd Annual West Chester Coin Club Coin Show March 5, 2017 10 AM to 4 PM Free Admission ...

  • 2017 53rd Annual West Chester Coin Show

    03/05/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    2017 53rd Annual West Chester Coin Club Coin Show March 5, 2017 10 AM to 4 PM Free Admission ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/05/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/05/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/06/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    03/06/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

  • Seeking Part-time Paid Volunteer

    03/07/2017
    12:00AM — 11:00PM

    Seeking local coordinator for high school exchange program. Locate and train volunteer host famil...

  • Drop in on Nature

    03/07/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/07/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Spring Wreaths

    03/07/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Register to make an spring fabric wreath. Please bring at least 2 yards of fabric of your choice ...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/07/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Pippin

    03/07/2017
    07:30PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/08/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Pippin

    03/08/2017
    02:00PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Landscape for Life

    03/08/2017
    05:00PM — 07:30PM

    Create healthy, beautiful landscapes using a toolkit of basic skills that work in harmony with na...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/08/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Pippin

    03/08/2017
    07:30PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Drop in on Nature

    03/09/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/09/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Nature Studio

    03/09/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    03/09/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/09/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Pippin

    03/09/2017
    07:30PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/10/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/10/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Performance: The Drowsy Chaperone

    03/10/2017
    08:00PM

    What's more fun than a musical? How about a musical about a musical? What's more fun than a weddi...

  • Pippin

    03/10/2017
    08:00PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • 2017 Women's Leadership Summit

    03/11/2017
    08:00AM — 04:00PM

    The Junior League of Wilmington invites you to attend the Second Annual Women's Leadership Summit...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/11/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Pippin

    03/11/2017
    02:00PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/11/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Performance: The Drowsy Chaperone

    03/11/2017
    08:00PM

    What's more fun than a musical? How about a musical about a musical? What's more fun than a weddi...

  • Pippin

    03/11/2017
    08:00PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/12/2017
    12:00PM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Performance: The Drowsy Chaperone

    03/12/2017
    02:00PM

    What's more fun than a musical? How about a musical about a musical? What's more fun than a weddi...

  • Pippin

    03/12/2017
    02:00PM

    Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical! Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wo...

  • Artisanal Tasting Event

    03/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us at the winery on March 12th from 2-6pm for our highly anticipated artisanal tasting event...

  • The Matchmaker

    03/12/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    By Thornton Wilder Directed by Abigail Adams February 15-March 12, 2017 Leonard C. Haas Stage ...

  • Dinosaur Revolution

    03/13/2017
    09:30AM — 04:30PM

    Uncover facts and fossils about dinosaurs in Dinosaur Revolution, an interactive learning experie...

  • Debtors Anonymous

    03/13/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    In D.A., our purpose is threefold: to stop incurring unsecured debt, to share our experience wit...

Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press