Al Iacocca announces bid for District Judge

02/01/2017 09:01AM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

On Feb. 1, Kennett Square/Unionville attorney and East Marlborough Township resident, Al Iacocca, declared his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge.

The seat, District Court 15-3-04, remains vacant following Hon. Daniel Maisano’s retirement last January. The District Court serves the residents of Birmingham, East Marlborough, Kennett, Newlin, Pennsbury, and Pocopson townships, as well as the Borough of Kennett Square in criminal, civil, juvenile, and traffic matters.

 Iacocca has been endorsed for the position by the Kennett Area Democrats. He cited his years of advocating for civil, criminal, and juvenile clients in Court 15-3-04 and other district courts in the county, his familiarity with the system, and the professional relationships he has developed with local law enforcement, district attorneys, court staff, and other local attorneys as the backbone to his experience and readiness to serve as the community’s district judge.

“My decision to run for the District Judge seat is just another opportunity for me to further my commitment to serving this community,” Iacocca said, “and it would be an honor to be given the chance to sit as its next District Judge. I have a lot of respect for Judge Maisano and his service on the bench, and would work hard to be of the same caliber as he was.”

In addition to his District Court practice, Iacocca represents individuals in criminal, domestic, and civil matters in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, as well as neighboring counties. He has served as a Chester County Arbitrator since 2011, and he is a trained mediator in civil and domestic matters.

Iacocca has been a community leader since moving to the area, joining the Kennett YMCA’s Board of Directors. He spent eight years developing a youth triathlon team and race with the Kennett YMCA. He also served as the Longwood Rotary Club representative for Kennett Run Charities’ Board of Directors, and he served as Race Director for the 2010 and 2011 Kennett Run races. He was a YMCA and URA coach and a swimming official for over a decade, and he still serves as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Boy Scout Troop 22.

Iacocca was born and raised in Pennsylvania and for the past 12 years has lived in the Kennett Square area with his wife, Mary, and three children, Patrick, Michael, and Anna, who attend Patton Middle School and Unionville High School.


