In tribute

01/31/2017 11:04AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Sports, Schools, Today

The Avon Grove High School basketball program hosted its sixth annual Wounded Warrior Night on Jan. 28, which paid tribute to our country's wounded veterans, as part of a Ches-Mont League game against visiting Oxford High School. Special Wounded Warrior Project T-shirts were sold, with all proceeds benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. 




