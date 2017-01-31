Skip to main content

This one's for John

01/31/2017 10:55AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Sports, Today

On May 20, the 10K race at the 28th annual Kennett Run will be run in honor of long-time Kennett Run competitor John Schultz, who was killed on Nov. 17, 2016 when he was struck by an automobile while attempting to cross the Philadelphia Pike in Wilmington. He was 84.
Long a favorite of the Kennett Run community, Schultz, who did not start running until he was 59, was often seen along the race route, running shirtless in his trademark red shorts.
Kennett Run Director B. Christopher Daney recalled last year's Kennett Run, when as the race was winding down, he was approached by local police and EMS workers, who told Daney that only one competitor remained on the course.
"They told me that it was an older man without a shirt on and red shorts, and I immediately knew that it was John," Daney said. "By the time he finished the race, the people who were enjoying the Party in the Park had come down to the finish line to cheer him on.
"It is an honor for us to name the 10K race in his name," Daney added. "He was a kind man who was so dedicated to his running, and willing to speak with anyone about it."
Kennett Run Charities, Inc. will sponsor The John Schultz "Running in Red Shorts" Memorial 5K, presented by Races2Run on April 23, in Wilmington. Race time begins at 8:30 a.m. at the 8th & Union Kitchen on North Union Street in Wilmington, and will wind through Bancroft Parkway and Rockford Park. Proceeds will benefit Catholic Relief Services.
For more information and to pre-register, visit www.races2run.com/events/runninginredshorts-5k.
                                                                                                               -- Richard L. Gaw
       



Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

  • Galer Estate Vineyard & Winery Wine Club

    02/02/2017
    12:00AM

    The Galer Estate family invites you to join our Wine Club, a community of members who enjoy fine ...

  • Drop in on Nature

    02/02/2017
    09:30AM — 12:00PM

    Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30AM-12:00PM Fall session: Thursday, September 15th thru Thursday...

  • ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding, Chester Springs Studio in Chester County

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    Pottery for Beginners ONE-DAY POTTERY: Handbuilding Ages: 16+ years Level: Beginner, Limit 8...

  • Art Show 2017

    02/02/2017
    10:00AM — 07:00PM

    Art Show 2017 at Malvern Retreat House features more than 100 of the region's best artists. The s...

  • Nature Studio

    02/02/2017
    04:00PM — 05:30AM

    Thursdays from 4:00PM-5:30PM Fall session: December 1st, 8th and 15th Winter session: Starts J...

  • PAWS for People Training Sessions

    02/02/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    Two Sessions: February 2nd & 16th. Both are required. Who should attend? Anyone with a gentle...

  • Clutterers Anonymous

    02/02/2017
    06:00PM — 07:00PM

    Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...

  • Loudon Wainright III's Surviving Twin

    02/02/2017
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    Surviving Twin Written and Performed by Loudon Wainright III Directed by Daniel Stern January ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press