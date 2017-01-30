Obituaries for the week of Jan. 30

01/30/2017 12:48PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: News, Today

LOIS HOOPES SCOTT



Lois Hoopes Scott, 74, of Kennett Square, died on Jan. 20 at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester.

She was the wife of Theodore H. Scott, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Hoopes and the late Blanche (Rayner) Cooper, and stepdaughter of the late Franklin M. Cooper. Lois was a 1960 graduate of Kennett High School. She was an office manager for Gawthrop Oil Company in Kennett Square, retiring in 1995. She was a member and Worthy Matron of the Easter Star of Kennett Square and Cochranville Chapters. She enjoyed trips to Europe, especially Italy. Most importantly, she loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include, in addition to her husband Ted, one son, Jeffrey W. Scott of Oxford; one daughter, Lori S. Neaves (James) of Port Orange Fla.; a stepsister, Kay L. Cooper of Kennett Square; and four grandchildren, James R. Neaves III, Brittany Taylor Scott, Nicole Marie Scott and Michael Jeffrey Scott. She was predeceased by a stepbrother, Robert Y. Cooper of Florida.

You funeral was held Jan. 28. Interment was in New Garden Friends Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Kennett Area Community Service, or KACS, PO Box 1025 Kennett Square PA 19348. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ROSEMARIE BRIZEK

RoseMarie Brizek, 85, of Lincoln University, passed away on Jan. 22 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born in 1931 in Catasauqua, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Alice (Forner) Zernhelt. She and her family moved to West Hazelton in 1945, where she resided until 1949. She became a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, in Reading, Pa., in 1952, and she worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for over 30 years. She also spent several years as a visiting nurse in Reading. She married the late John C. Brizek of Kenhorst in 1960. They were married for 20 years until his death in 1981. She lived in Kenhorst until 2006, when she moved to live with her eldest daughter and family in New London. RoseMarie appreciated the importance of family and friends, and she enjoyed simple pleasures, such as lively conversations with her youngest daughter, bird watching and pruning her rose bushes. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

RoseMarie is survived by two daughters, Caroline Lyons (husband Jeffrey), and RoseAnne Horan (husband David); and five grandchildren, Margaret, James, Patrick, Jordan, and Jason. She was predeceased by one sister, MaryAnn; and three brothers, Theodore Jr., Donald, and Francis.

A funeral was held Jan. 27. Interment was in Reading. Contributions in her memory may be made to Family Promise of Southern Chester County 105 West Evergreen St., PO Box 326, West Grove, PA 19390. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





MILDRED K. THOMPSON

Mildred K. Thompson, 97, of West Grove, passed away on Jan. 22 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Sterling Thompson. Born in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Zelda Wands Kemp. Mildred was employed as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Christian Life Center in New London. For several decades, Mildred was active in the Kennett Senior Center. She had a sewing room at the senior center and assisted with activities. She loved to sew, knit and travel.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Hostrup of Denver, Colo; one son, Harry Thompson of Media; three grandchildren, Craig Hostrup of Englewood, Colo., Emma Faye Thompson and Olivia Thompson, both of Florida; and a special niece, Sharon Lea Edelman of Clayton, N.J.

A funeral was held Jan. 25. Interment was in Edgewood Memorial Park in Glen Mills. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROBERT L. LALOUP

Robert L. Laloup, 83, of West Chester, passed away on Jan. 25 at St. Martha Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

He was the husband of Janet Vittengl Laloup, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Morton, Pa., he was the son of the late Andrew Laloup and the late Lillian Holton Piersol. He was a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, a 20-years member of the Indian King Hunt Club, and a 50-years member of the Indian Hannah Hunt Club. He was a former manager of the Westside Little League and the LAFA league, both in West Chester. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed boating and camping on the Chesapeake.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Robin “Robbie” L. Laloup and his wife Janet of West Chester; three daughters, Rose Ellis and her husband Jeff of Coatesville, Kathy Turek and her husband Jim of Coatesville, and Cheryl Laloup of West Chester; one sister, Patsy Guernsey of Paoli; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his sister, Alice.

A funeral was held Jan. 30. Burial was in the Longwood Cemetery in Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.griecocares.com.





CHARLES M. HALLMAN

Charles M. Hallman, 75, of Oxford, formerly of Avondale, passed away on Jan. 25 at Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center, surrounded by family.

He was the husband of Betty J. "McLennan" Hallman, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Kennett Square, he was the son of Elvera "DiFilippo" Hallman of Oxford and the late Charles H. Hallman. Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, and served in Vietnam and the Gulf War.

He was a self-employed plumber and retired as a security officer from Allied Barton in King of Prussia.

Charlie enjoyed his military service, hunting, fishing, metal detecting and gardening.

He is survived by his wife; mother; three sons, David (Anita) Hallman of Oxford, Glenn (Cathy) Hallman of West Grove, and Michael (Stacey) Hallman of New London; and seven grandchildren.

Services were private, with burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hospice at VA Medical Center, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Rd., Coatesville, PA 19320. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ERIC M. TODD

Eric Milton Todd, 61, of Nottingham, passed away on Jan. 27 at home.

He was the husband of Nancy Goss Todd, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald and Dorothy Shiflet Todd. Eric was a self-employed mushroom grower and salesman. He served as West Nottingham Township Supervisor since 2006, and the Board of Directors of the Oxford Area Sewer Authority. He was active in scouting and Little League, and enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, good food, traveling and boating.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Nathaniel Todd (Bub) of Oxford, and Mark Cullen Todd of Parkesburg; and one brother, Alan Todd of Mahanoy City, Pa. He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Todd.

The family would like to thank Lancaster General Hospital and Penn Medicine for their excellent care and use of trial drugs for the opportunity to extend Eric’s life.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford), where family and friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or Boy Scout Troop 13 c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





ROBERT H. FLINN, SR.

Robert H. Flinn, Sr., 64, of Oxford, passed away on Jan. 22 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

He was the husband of Linda Hall Flinn, with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born in Exton, he was the son the late the late Joseph and Mildred Greenleaf Flinn. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War. Robert was employed with Chester County Farms as a maintenance supervisor, and retired in 2015 after 29 years of service. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2666 and Mason Dixon Post No. 194 American Legion, Rising Sun, Md. He enjoyed motorcycles, his 1970 Torino classic car and watching the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife; one stepdaughter, Summer L. Warrick of Oxford; and one grandchild, Baylee Warrick. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Alberta Lea, MN 56007-8001; or American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





EDITH LOMBARDI

Dementia surrendered her ability to navigate the present, but it didn’t take Edie Lombardi’s ability to love, determination to live or essence to be. Her life was a spirited lesson in fortitude and optimism; her passing an example in effect and grace. She died peacefully on Jan. 26.

Before her illness, Edie was an avid “Jeopardy” watcher, challenging herself and anyone who dared, to a half-hour of factual acuity. She enjoyed the maze of crossword puzzles, and the detective work of a good TV mystery. The originator of good housekeeping, Edie made the world’s best meatloaf.

Born to Edith and Joseph Waldinger, “Silk City” is where she grew up, and worked in fashion and retail. It’s also where Edie met and married Maurice in 1960. For 50 years, they lived, loved and raised two daughters in North Western, N.J.

Predeceased by Maurice (2011), she is survived by daughters, Lisa and Christie; sons-in-law Keith and Vinnie; and grandson Keith Michael. She is also survived by her brother Joseph and sister-in-law Joan; and many fond nieces and nephews.

To celebrate Edie’s life, a memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Totowa, N.J., at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.



