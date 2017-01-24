Skip to main content

Sheppleman announces candidacy for Magisterial District Court 15-3-05

01/24/2017

Stephen A. Sheppleman has announced his candidacy for the Magisterial District Court Judge for District 15-3-05. Sheppleman will be on the ballot in the May 2017 primary election.

Sheppleman is a retired police officer with 20 years experience as a law enforcement officer. Sheppleman is a graduate of the Temple University Police Academy and has worked for the Jenkintown Police Department (Montgomery County), Eddystone Police Department (Delaware County), and Chester City (Delaware County). During his long and successful career, Sheppleman has worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, plainclothes narcotics officer, SWAT member, sniper, and underwater recovery diver. Sheppleman has also completed the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts Magisterial District Court Judge Certification Program.

Sheppleman has worked in harmony with many federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. He has worked well with and holds the utmost respect for the judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys on the local, state and federal level courts. Sheppleman is also involved with the youth community as a Division Director for the Avon Grove NFL Flag Football League.

Sheppleman's overall experience in Law Enforcement, direct experience with all levels of the court systems, and his community interactions makes him uniquely qualified for this position.  

