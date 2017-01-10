Skip to main content

New look, new direction

01/10/2017 10:18AM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: News, Schools, Today, Business

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

The newly-formed Southern Chester County Regional Police Department officially began operations on Jan. 1, with a fleet of newly-marked vehicles, crisp new uniforms and a new graphic identity to mark their beginning. On Jan. 12, the public is invited to the new department's oath of office ceremony in the gymnasium at the Kennett Middle School, 195 Sunnydell Road, Landenberg, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will also include the reading of proclamations thanking the many people who assisted in the merging of the New Garden Township and West Grove police departments.




