Herr Foods’ Christmas event boosts collections for Salvation Army

12/27/2016 03:53PM, Published by Steven Hoffman, Categories: News, In Print, Today

The Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia expected to deliver more than 30,000 toys to 14,000 children throughout the area for Christmas this year. That large-scale effort received a boost on Dec. 21 when Herr Foods hosted to a Salvation Army toy drive.

Hundreds and hundreds of people passed through the Herr’s Visitors Center during the three hours of the event to enjoy the family-friendly activities—hayrides, a live reindeer, a visit from Chipper, the Herr’s mascot, a performance of Christmas favorites by five members of the Salvation Army Band, and of course, an appearance by Santa Claus himself. Visitors also enjoyed the Herr’s holiday lights display, a local tradition that featured more than 400,000 lights this year. All the visitors for these free events were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy that would be donated to the Salvation Army.

Representatives of the Salvation Army were on hand throughout the evening welcoming guests and accepting the donations of toys and money.

“This event is wonderful,” said Major A. Philip Ferreira, the director of operations for the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia. “There are so many families here enjoying themselves with all these activities, and they are also donating toys to the Salvation Army.”

Ed Herr, the president and CEO of Herr Foods, said that the company has spent this holiday season collecting toys and monetary donations from employees at all the Herr’s locations. The Christmas event with the toy drive was the culmination of this year's effort to support the Salvation Army. Herr Foods was also donating up to $25,000 in matching funds for the effort.

Bob Clark, the vice president of marketing for Herr Foods, said that the company has teamed up with the Salvation Army in previous years, and they really enjoy the relationship that has been established. The company is pleased to support the efforts of the Salvation Army.

“They really do so much good work,” Clark explained.

According to Aisling Carroll, an events and volunteer services manager for the Salvation Army of Greater Philadelphia, the number of places holding toy drives in the area has tripled this year, which will help in the Salvation Army's efforts to help others.

