Uncle Irvin: Five percent is a hold up!

12/20/2016 01:09PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Opinion, News, Today

A year after re-election, Chester County's Board of Commissioners Terence Farrell (R), Michelle Kichline (R) and Kathi Cozzone (D) jacked up the county real estate millage nearly five percent.
This is an old political trick to raise taxes right after you are re-elected, hoping the voters will forget about it when you run again in 2020.
This real estate millage hike impacts every homeowner just the same as millage increases for school districts. You have to be blind not to see that seniors are being taxed out of their homes by annual millage increases by school boards, and now the county hits them again. The commissioners gave no specific reason for the five percent holdup, besides a $16 million firing range for police in South Coatesville. That's a lot of money, except to politicians, who use other people's money in the form of taxes.
Uncle Irvin may not be around in 2020, but if I am, I won't forget Farrell, Kichline and Cozzone's taxpayer rip-off.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)



