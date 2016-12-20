Skip to main content

Families receive warm wishes at La Comunidad Hispana

12/20/2016 01:04PM, Published by Richard Gaw, Categories: Business, News, Today

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

La Comunidad Hispana's second annual winter coat distribution, held on Dec. 16 that collected nearly 400 coats for local families – could not have been scheduled any more perfectly. As family after family entered the Cypress Street facility last Friday afternoon, the weather outside was, appropriately enough, below freezing.
More than 150 brand new winter coats were donated to La Comunidad Hispana (LCH) from the Exelon Generation through its association with Operation Warm, a national organization that partners with hundreds of businesses and organizations to deliver thousands of winter coats to needy families in all 50 states.
In addition, LCH also received more than 250 new winter coats from the Concordville Subaru dealership in nearby Glen Mills, as well as dozens more from local church groups and businesses.
“In years past, La Comunidad had done an angel tree drive to distribute toys throughout the Hispanic community, but we decided to change our direction, knowing that we could touch more lives by focusing just on winter coats,” said Laura Mackiewicz, LCH's community engagement officer. “I love this program because we feel that we are truly satisfying a need. While toys and other things are great at this time of year, coats are what kids need to stay warm.”
The vast majority of coats are collected for children, but there are also coats for teens. Any coats that are not given away are kept in inventory and given later in the Winter to families who need them.
Founded in 1973, LCH is dedicated to helping adults, teens, and children in the local Hispanic community of southern Chester County stay healthy, build strong families and lead productive lives by providing high-quality, culturally welcoming services. For more information, contact the LCH at 610-444-7550, or visit www.LaComunidadHispana.org.
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, e-mail rgaw@chestercounty.com.





