Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: Pipelines a boon to prosperity

09/06/2016 02:41PM, Published by J. Chambless, Categories: Opinion

By Uncle Irvin

Pipelines are in the news all around this area.

The usual knee-jerk reaction is public outcry of “Not in my backyard!” This reaction is most usually wrong for residents and the prosperity of the area.

The only safe and efficient way to move energy is by underground pipeline, not tanker trucks, railroad cars, etc. Natural gas and its byproducts have dropped in price to the point where coal is obsolete for power generation, not to mention the environmental benefits of gas.

Pipelines are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), that has a good record of safety and environmental responsibility.

Franklin Township is having a pipeline loop installed to supply more natural gas to Delaware. To their credit, township residents have cooperated with FERC and the gas company. Other townships in the Chester County area need to be more cooperative—all for the public good.

(Uncle Irvin's column is his opinion only, and is not a news story.)

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Chester County Press