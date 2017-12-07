Skip to main content

Tighe and Patterson elected to leadership positions on Oxford School Board

12/07/2017 01:11PM ● Published by Steven Hoffman

The Oxford School Board held its annual reorganization meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and elected Joseph Tighe as the new school board president for the next year.

The Oxford School Board welcomed three new members—Kristen Dean, David Severino, and Jenifer Warren—and welcomed back incumbent Stephen Gaspar as a result of the Nov. 7 school board elections. They join returning board members Gary Olson, Mark Patterson, Howard Robinson, Robert Tenga, and Tighe on the board.

Once the newly elected members were sworn in by district judge Scott Massey, they took their seats alongside the other members and the board moved on to its first item of business—selecting a president.

Gaspar nominated Tighe for the position of president. There were no other nominations and Tighe was unanimously approved for the leadership position.

Next, the board selected a new vice president. Tighe nominated Patterson, and he was the only nominee. Patterson was unanimously approved as the vice president.

The school board then voted on the meeting schedule for the next year. The board will continue to hold work sessions on the second Tuesday of the month and regular meetings on the third Tuesday of the month. All meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building.

Tenga was appointed to serve as the district's treasurer, a duty previously undertaken by Tighe.

Tenga was also named as the school board's representative on the Chester County School Boards Legislative Council for the next year. This is a duty that he is continuing.

Warren, Severino, Olson, and Patterson all agreed to serve on the district's Policy Committee.

The school board then approved a short list of consent agenda items to close out the business for the final meeting of 2017.

