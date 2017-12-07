Skip to main content

Fun on the slopes:

12/07/2017 12:56PM ● Published by Steven Hoffman

On the first Tuesday in the New Year, members of the Weekday Skiers Club will gather and travel to Jack Frost Mountain for a day of skiing and camaraderie.

This is what they do each winter.

The club, which includes members from Pennsylania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and the surrounding areas, has been active for more than 40 years. Each Tuesday between January and March, the two dozen or so members board a bus and make the trek to one of the ski resorts in the Poconos. They do so for the love of skiing, but also because of the genuine camaraderie that develops among members. There is a wide range in age for the club members, but that only heightens the spirit of camaraderie among the members.

The Weekday Skiers Club travels to a different venue each week, rotating between Jack Frost, Blue, Elk, and Camelback mountains.

Club members meet at the Brandywine Town Centre for a departure at 7 a.m., they spend all day on the slopes, and then depart from the mountain at 4:30 p.m. While the participants are always eager to reach the destinations, the bus rides themselves are also enjoyable as members talk with old friends, share stories about family, or get to know newer members.

According to Nancy Hostetter, the secretary for the group, the Weekday Skiers Club can trace its origins to 1973, which was the first time that the name of the group was formally used. However, several years before that, an attempt to regularly run a bus from this area to the Poconos was attempted. In 1972, Lav Wintzer and Sally Hawkins incorporated Skimore Tours, which offered six trips for a total of $30. The name was changed to Week Day Ski in 1973. When Wintzer and Hawkins retired, Pat Hollstein and Joann Ott took over the leadership. Peggy Anderson, a resident of Dover, Del., has been the president of the club since 1993, but has been involved longer than that since her mother was a member in the early 1980s.

The Tuesday outings are an economical way to enjoy skiing. Eight trips are scheduled over the first ten Tuesdays of the year. Full memberships for all eight trips are $300 (if paid before Dec. 1) or $350. Half-memberships for four of the trips are $175 (if paid before Dec. 1) or $200. A membership to make only the three trips to Elk is $150 (if paid before Dec. 1).

Walk-ons are always welcome at $55 for each trip. For anyone making the first trip ever with the Weekend Skiers Club, the cost is $52. All fees include the bus driver tip.

Group-rate lift tickets are extra and vary at each mountain—senior rates apply for those who are eligible. Rentals are at group rates as well.

The trips for 2018 take place on Jan. 2, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 23, Jan. 30 (raindate only), Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27 (raindate only), and March 6.

Trip destinations are subject to change and are posted on the group's Facebook page and the website, www.weekdayskiers.org. More information is available by email at membership@weekdayskiers.org.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Sports, Today
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press