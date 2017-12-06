Skip to main content

Chester County Press Dec. 6 edition

12/06/2017 08:01AM ● Published by J. Chambless

In this edition of the Chester County Press, we take you to the Holiday Village Market in Kennett Square that drew nearly 7,000 visitors in its opening weekend ... We report on those who shared the spirit of giving with more than 100 local children ... We also take you to North Philadelphia, where the Unionville High School football team faced a tough challenge in a playoff semifinal game ... From the Unionville-Chadds Ford School Board to Oxford High School to Uncle Irvin, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Police officers store employees and event organizers high-five the children as they arrived

Sharing the spirit of giving

More than 100 children get shopping sprees, thanks to donors and Chester County Police 

 

Robert Weer with a procolamation in his honor recognizing his 30 years of service on the East Marlborough Board of Supervisors

Weer saluted for 30 years of service for East Marlborough supervisors

Eddie Caudill also recognized for 32 years of service 

 

Holiday Village draws nearly 7000 for opening weekend - 12052017 1042AM

Holiday Village draws nearly 7,000 for opening weekend

Shoppers' alternative to the mall continues Dec. 9 & 10 

 

Unionville defeated 49-28 in state semifinals - 12052017 1049AM

Unionville defeated, 49-28, in state semifinals

Loss puts wraps on a successful 2017 season that saw the Indians win Ches-Mont, district title 

 

New Garden Township recognized for sustainable efforts

Acknowledged for its progress in community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation and recycling and waste reduction 

 

U-CF School Board reorganizes and surveys school successes 

Jeff Hellrung is elected new board president, Victor Dupuis becomes vice-president 

 

Arm wrestling club debuts at Oxford Area High School - 12042017 0159PM

Arm wrestling club debuts at Oxford Area High School 

It's the first arm wrestling club at a high school in the area 

 

Remembering Carl Fretz at Christmastime - 12042017 0149PM

Remembering Carl Fretz at Christmastime

A memorial to the longtime Peoples Bank of Oxford president has been installed at the Oxford Memorial Park 

 

Charm and good cheer at Oxfords Country Christmas celebration - 12042017 0154PM

Charm and good cheer at Oxford's Country Christmas celebration

A large crowd turns out for the festive event 

 

Food and music A movable feast comes to Kennett Square - 12052017 1034AM

Food and music: A movable feast comes to Kennett Square

Event will benefit The Kennett Flash 

 

Smaller works by Mark Dance have nearly the same amount of detail as his larger works

The Brandywine tradition, as you haven't seen it before

Opening Dec. 1, 'Our Brandywine Roots' has surprises around every corner 

 

Maggie Creshkoff shows several handmade pots with richly detailed surfaces

Ceramics and glass for gift-giving at Bookplace

Holiday show continues through Jan. 28 

 

Obituaries for the week of Dec 4 - 12052017 1111AM

Obituaries for the week of Dec. 4

Obituaries for: Carter, Donald, Ringler, Stout, Wolf, Peirson, Hastings, Miller, Gadde, McGinnis, Nead 

 

