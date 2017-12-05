Obituaries for the week of Dec. 4

12/05/2017 11:11AM ● Published by J. Chambless

THOMAS CARTER



Thomas Carter, 77, of Kennett Square, passed away on Nov. 22 at the Pocopson Home.

Born in Kennett Square, he was the son of the late Joseph Johnson and the late Anna Mary Carter. He enjoyed looking through magazines, animals, and being with his family and friends. He always greeted everyone with a handshake.

Thomas is survived by two sisters, Eunice Carter of Kennett Square, and Hilda Martin of West Grove. He was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore Carter, Richard Carter, Lewis Carter, Oliver Carter and Donald Carter; and two sisters, Bertha Prigg and Esther Tackett. His service and burial will be held privately. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ANDREAH LYNN DONALD

Andreah Lynn Donald, or Andi to her friends and family, of West Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 23 at Christiana Hospital.

Only 23 years old, she was preceded in death by her father, James Donald; and is survived by her mother, Kari Donald; and son, Charles Louis Broughton. Other family includes brother Bryan Donald and spouse Chris; brother Paul Donald and spouse Sam; sister Renae Gigon and spouse Michael; Godparents Peter Arts and Kathleen Donald; and beloved dog, Twinkle.

A sparkling and vivacious person, Andreah was a loyal friend who brightened everyone’s day with her big heart and fun-loving personality. Throughout her life she enjoyed a variety of activities, including swimming, singing, and playing instruments. A dedicated nature lover, she also was an avid hiker, photographer, and adventurer.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a trust for her son, Charles. You can send cash or checks to Charles Louis Broughton, c/o Kari Donald, to 162 Amelia St, Mont Clare, PA 19453. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ELSIE BARD RINGLER

Elsie Bard Ringler, 82, of Oxford, passed away on Nov. 24 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

She was the wife of William H. Ringler, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Landenberg, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Elma Pearle White Bard. Elsie graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1953. She was the bookkeeper for the Oxford News Shop and Ringler’s Appliance Store in Oxford. She was a member and Deacon of Oxford Presbyterian Church. She shared and delivered the tapes of services with shut-ins for many years. She was a charter member of Chantilly Manor Golf and Country Club in Rising Sun, Md., where she was the Ladies Champion. Elsie had the thrill of a hole-in-one while vacationing in Florida. She also enjoyed collecting teddy bears.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Richard H. Ringler (Maria) of Harrington, Del., and William S. Ringler (Sherry) of Newark, Del.; two grandchildren, William S. Ringler, Jr., and Samantha Ringler; two sisters, Elizabeth Kreider of Quarryville and Mildred Purcell of Oxford; and one brother, William Bard of Kirkwood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mazie Bard Simons.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Oxford Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





JOANNA STOUT

JoAnna Stout, 68, of Mountain City, Tenn., passed away on Nov. 4 at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born in Chester County, the daughter of the late V.C. and Della R. (Eastridge) Roark. In addition to her parents, JoAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Gervis Stout; and a daughter, Regina L. Snyder. She is survived by a brother, Paul E. Roark; a son, John C. Snyder, Jr.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

She was employed by Sunlife Sunrooms Spas and More (formerly SQS-Hot Springs Spa) for more than 20 years. Burial was private. Memorial contributions can be made to Mountain City Funeral Home (224 S. Church St., Mountain City, TN 37683). Condolences may be sent to the family through www.mountaincityfh.com.





FRANCES G. WOLF

Frances G. Wolf, 93, of Oxford, passed away on Nov. 29 at Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford.

She was the wife of the late William M. Wolf, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Sylmar, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edward Grason and Rhoda Minker. Frances was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of the Nottingham Presbyterian Church, life member of the Union Fire Company No. 1 Auxiliary in Oxford, and PennMar Jewels Bowling League for many years. Frances enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, bowling, bingo and crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George E. Grason, Sr.; and nephew, George E. “Butch” Grason, Jr.

A Graveside service was held Dec. 3 at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Oxford Union Fire Company No. 1, 315 Market St., Oxford, PA 19363; or Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 497 W. Christine Rd., Nottingham, PA 19362. Visit www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





BEVERLY LAIRD PEIRSON

Beverly Laird Peirson, 75, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 29 at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester.

She was the wife of Richard K. Peirson, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Ward, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mifflin Laird, Sr., and the late Elsie Hartz Laird. Beverly was the Director of Environmental Services at Kendal-Crosslands in Kennett Square, retiring in 2011 after 30 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed being surrounded by her family. She loved the holidays, and always had great meals and good times. She loved the beach and her vacations there. Beverly was an accomplished crocheter and made many beautiful blankets, ponchos and even dresses for the grandchildren. She was a great dancer who could ballroom dance or country line dance with great joy. Beverly will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Christopher M. Peirson and his wife Megan of West Grove; one daughter, Jennifer A. Peirson-Winterle and her husband Bob of Ardmore; one sister, Bettie Harris of Beloit, Wis.; and five grandchildren. Beverly was predeceased by one son, Kevin Joseph Peirson; and one brother, Mifflin Laird, Jr.

A funeral was held Dec. 4. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Neighborhood Hospice, 400 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. To view her online tribute, and to share a memory with her family, vist www.griecocares.com.





FREDERICK LEE HASTINGS

Frederick Lee Hastings, 58, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Nov. 21 at the Hope Hospice in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was born in 1959 in West Grove. He worked as a truck driver, loved coaching men’s softball, and his teams were a feared force for over a decade, winning numerous championships. His passion continued with helping coach the Dunbar girls softball team, winning last year's championship.

He is survived by his aunt and uncle, Willis Byers and Shirley Rowe Byers; uncle and mentor Richard Rowe (Marine vet); his loving sister, Loletta Sanchez; stepbrother Joe Sanchez; stepbrother Moses Sanchez; stepfather Jose Sanchez; stepdaughter Alicia Kunz; his nephew Andy Lundy; his best friend, Michael Saylor; his great friends, Dr. John and Liz Kagan; seven uncles and four aunts; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Sanchez. A memorial service will be determined in the near future.





KATHY V. MILLER

Kathy V. Miller (Taylor), 62, of Lincoln University, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 1.

She was the wife of the love of her life, the late Harold “Wayne” Miller, who passed away in 2011, with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Ashe County, N.C., in 1955, she was the daughter of the late Cleve Taylor and Jettie Miller Taylor. Kathy enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, canning from her garden and classic country music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Christina Foy (Sean) of Cochranville; two brothers, Larry Taylor (Alma) of Lincoln University, and Doug Taylor (Julie) of Kennett Square; one sister, Donna Osborne (Jack) of Avondale; and one sister-in-law, Robin Taylor of West Grove. She is also survived by three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jay and Ronnie Taylor.

A funeral was held Dec. 5. Burial was in the New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In memory of Kathy, contributions may be made to the American Lung Association at 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





MILDRED EDITH GADDE

Mildred Edith (Winslow) Gadde, 93, of West Chester, formerly of Sandown, N.H., and Holden, Mass., passed away on Nov. 16.

Mildred was born in 1924 in Waterbury, Conn. She is survived by her daughter, Donna (William) Goudie, and daughter-in-law, Jan Kippenberger Gadde. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Russell Frederick Gadde; and her son, Alan Winslow Gadde. Mildred is survived by her brother, Leland Winslow; and predeceased by siblings Ruth Winslow, Robert Winslow, and Donald Winslow. She is also survived by her grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Michelle Goudie.

Mildred was raised in Amagansett, N.Y., by her parents, Mildred and Leland Winslow. It was in Amagansett where she met Russell while he was patrolling the beaches of Long Island for the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. They later settled in Worcester, Mass., then Holden, Mass., where they raised their family. Mildred was a loving mother and grandmother, devoting her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mildred was a member of Epworth Methodist Church in Worcester, Mass. She enjoyed bowling in leagues for many years, and was more recently a sports enthusiast and cribbage ace until her passing. She kept sharp with crossword puzzles and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Mildred was a resident of Birch Heights in Derry, N.H., before moving to Barclay Friends in West Chester in 2013.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (10 W. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester). Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy Fund (www.jimmyfund.org/ways-to-give/memorial-and-tribute-gifts) in memory of Alan W. Gadde; or to the Michelle J. Goudie ’93 Scholarship Fund (https://makeagift.princeton.edu/MainSite/MakeAGift). To share a memory with Mildred's family, visit www.griecocares.com.





MARVIN MCGINNIS

Marvin “Jack” McGinnis, 71, of Nottingham, passed away on Dec. 1 at his home.

He was the husband of the late Dolores Anne Wolfe McGinnis. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Ralph Norman and Dorothy Bryson McGinnis. He was retired from JJID General Contracting. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Oxford. Marvin enjoyed hunting, yard sales, auctions, country music and poker. He was a great storyteller and loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by a stepdaughter, Sandra Peterson; step-granddaughter, Amber; step-grandson, Kyle; five brothers, Ralph McGinnis of Nottingham, Donald McGinnis and his wife Helen McGinnis of Westwood, Paul McGinnis and his wife Mary Ann McGinnis of Coatesville, Barry McGinnis and his companion Marlene Leonard of Coatesville, and Billy McGinnis of Gap; and five sisters, Dawn Ross and her husband Ricardo Vergara of Gap, Evelyn Lash wife of the late Blackie Lash of Honey Brook, Helen Sanchez and her husband David Sanchez of Coatesville, Deborah McGinnis and her companion Bill Underwood of Elizabethtown, and Roxanne McGinnis of Nottingham; many loving nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Queenie. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis McGinnis; and stepson, Tommy Leung.

A funeral was held Dec. 5. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





HAZEL E. NEAD

Hazel E. Nead (Cutshall), 102, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at Jenner’s Pond in West Grove.

She was the wife of Clarence S. Nead, who passed away in 1986. Hazel was born in Three Springs, Pa., in 1915, the daughter of the late Aley and the late Mary (Fix) Cutshall. Hazel worked for many years at Kennett High School in the cafeteria, and loved knitting, sewing, cooking and gardening. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kennett Square and was formerly active in the Kennett Senior Center.

She is survived by three sons, Larry Nead (Emmelyn) of Dillwyn, Va., Robert Nead (Betty Jean) of Lancaster, Va., and Richard Nead (Barbara) of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful and caring staff at Ruston Center at Jenners Pond and Willow Tree Hospice.

A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Foulk and Grieco Funeral Home (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). Her funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Three Springs, Pa. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to First Baptist Church of Kennett Square, 415 West State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.