New Garden Township recognized for sustainable efforts

12/05/2017 10:44AM ● Published by Richard Gaw

By Richard L. Gaw
New Garden Township was recently recognized as one of a select group of high performing municipalities in Pennsylvania to receive certification for its efforts in sustainability, through the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program.
The township was recognized at the Silver level of certification for meeting the program's rigorous performance criteria, which tracks 131 policies and practices that define a sustainable community.
In earning the Silver certification, the township was acknowledged for its progress in addressing such areas as community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls, and internal management and operations.
"New Garden Township is proud to be recognized as a Silver Certified Community by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program," said Township Manager Tony Scheivert.  "New Garden Township has a long history of commitment to saving taxpayer dollars, using resources efficiently, and applying best practices in municipal government and community development.  We are pleased to be recognized and be part of the regional community of good government."
"We are delighted to see New Garden Township distinguished among local governments that are leading the way in applying sustainability to both their operations and management as well as within the community," said Anne McCollum, director of Training and Development for the Pennsylvania Municipal League.
The Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification, administered by the Pennsylvania Municipal League in partnership with Sustainable Pittsburgh, is designed for municipalities that are working to save money, conserve resources, and serve vibrant communities.
Originally deployed in Southwestern Pennsylvania by Sustainable Pittsburgh, the certification has gone state-wide recognizing small, medium, and large municipalities across the Commonwealth.  The Pennsylvania Municipal League and Sustainable Pittsburgh applaud municipalities for their demonstrated commitment and sustainability performance.
The Certified Community by the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification is intended to bring recognition to municipalities that are applying the policy and practice of sustainability as their way of operating to advance community prosperity.  It also serves as a mechanism for sharing best practices for creating a more sustainable Pennsylvania. 
"Municipalities that earn the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification are standouts in demonstrating adherence to best practices that elevate them as communities of choice to live, work, and play.  Commitment to continuous improvement is at the heart of sustainability and the certification program is a means to accelerate municipal performance," said Court Gould, executive director of Sustainable Pittsburgh.
Details about New Garden Township’s certification performance can be found by linking to www.sustainablepacommunitycertification.org.

