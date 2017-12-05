Skip to main content

Holiday Village draws nearly 7,000 for opening weekend

12/05/2017 10:42AM ● Published by Richard Gaw

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

About an hour into the opening of the second annual Kennett Square Holiday Village Market at the Creamery this past Saturday morning, Kennett Township Supervisor Whitney Hoffman admired the already crowded alleyways, nooks and crannies that were filled with customers, commerce and community. 
It was, after all, her idea to bring a holiday village to southern Chester County for the first time last year, one she shared with representatives from the township, the Kennett Square Borough and Historic Kennett Square after enjoying a holiday vacation in Europe with her husband, Matt.
“We went with Matt's dad on a pre-Christmas trip to Paris, down to Nice, over to Monaco and back, and every little village has their own holiday village,” Hoffman said. “I began to think, 'We really could use something that goes between the Holiday Parade and the Mushroom Drop, and this would be great thing if we could get this off the ground, and everyone got excited about the idea.'
“If you look on the list of all the things you can do to support community and get businesses off the ground, this checks about every single one of those boxes.”
From one end of the Creamery to the other, the venue served as a seasonally-decorated antithesis of traditional holiday shopping, and what became a wall-to-wall destination point began even before the doors to the market officially opened at 11 a.m. Crowds lined Birch Street at both entrance points, with shoppers ready to sort through and select from the work of dozens of local artisans, while enjoying teas – spiked or otherwise – from Mrs. Robinson's Tea Shop, and craft beers served from the Creamery's taps.
The success of the market – which was estimated to have drawn a total of nearly 7,000 for its opening weekend – generously dovetailed with the downtown Kennett Square holiday shopping activity, as stores and restaurants along State Street were busy with activity.
“The holiday market was a great event, and we were pleased with the results, and especially how it spilled over to the downtown merchants, so whatever happens at the Creamery is good for the town,” said Mary Hutchins, executive director of Historic Kennett Square. “ A rising tide raises all boats, and we know that holiday season is important to downtown merchants. We're happy that it worked for everyone this past weekend, and we look forward to repeating it next weekend.”
The Kennett Square Holiday Village Market continues Dec. 9 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For a list of vendors for these dates and for additional information, visit www.kennettholidayvillage.com.
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, email rgaw@chestercounty.com.





Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Home+Garden, Kennett Square Life, Top Stories, Today, Eat+Drink+Shop, Arts+Entertainment
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press