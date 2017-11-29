Skip to main content

Chester County Press Nov. 29 edition

11/29/2017 11:39AM ● Published by J. Chambless

In this edition of the Chester County Press, we cover the Unionville High School football team's come-from-behind, 35-25 victory over previously undefeated Springfield to earn its first district championship since 1994 ... We profile upcoming holiday events in our area, and we report on business in Oxford Borough and New Garden Township ... From arts to schools to events, it's all here in this week's Chester County Press.
Unionville wins district championship 35-25 - 11282017 0205PM

Unionville wins district championship, 35-25

Indians advance to play Archbishop Wood on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. for the 5A Eastern Pennsylvania championship at Northeast High School in Philadelphia Read More » 

 

Oxford Borough secures additional grant funding - 11282017 1103AM

Oxford Borough secures additional grant funding

The borough has secured more than $3 million in funding to construct a parking garage in the business district Read More » 

 

New Garden easement deal may face end-of-year deadline

'We're going into our third year on this, and I don't know whose side I'm working on' Read More » 

 

Oxford Country Christmas takes place this Friday - 11282017 1106AM

Oxford Country Christmas takes place this Friday

Strolling carolers, carriage rides, children’s activities, the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree, and, of course, the arrival of Santa Claus are all highlights of Oxford’s Country Chr... Read More » 

 

New London Community Choir presents its holiday show on Dec 3 - 11282017 1059AM

New London Community Choir presents its holiday show on Dec. 3

The local choir has been entertaining audiences since 2011 Read More » 

 

Holiday Village returns to Kennett Square - 11282017 0158PM

Holiday Village returns to Kennett Square

To be held Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at the Creamery Read More » 

 

Seven Oxford athletes sign to play collegiate sports - 11282017 1117AM

Seven Oxford athletes sign to play collegiate sports

They were honored at a recent signing ceremony at the school Read More » 

 

More than 500000 outdoor lights will be hung in 124 trees

Longwood dresses up for the holidays

The French-inspired holiday display in the four-acre Conservatory has fanciful topiary and more than 50 trees with sparkling crystal ornaments reminiscent of the splendor of Versailles Read More » 

 

Elaborately decorated trees are always a big part of the Yuletide celebration at Winterthur

Share the beauty of Yuletide at Winterthur 

Henry Francis du Pont’s former home is decorated with sparkling holiday displays, including the famous majestic dried-flower tree and a royally inspired tree display Read More » 

 

Jacalyn Beams Chadds Ford Holiday Tree

Small art with big appeal 

Miniatures return to Chadds Ford at Barbara Moore Fine Art Read More » 

 

Obituaries for the week of Nov 27 - 11282017 0938AM

Obituaries for the week of Nov. 27

Obituaries for: Skelton, Jamison, Wilson, Nichols, Tackett, Hanenkrat, Tuel, Carter, Donald, Ringler Read More » 

 

Editorial: The wellspring of our decency

'Very often in the course of our lives, we do not know just how deep the wellspring of our decency is until tragedy strikes' Read More » 

 

