Holiday Village returns to Kennett Square

11/28/2017 01:58PM ● Published by Richard Gaw

By Richard L. Gaw
Staff Writer

Last year, Kennett Township Supervisor Whitney Hoffman introduced an idea representatives from the township, Historic Kennett Square and Kennett Square Borough to create a holiday festival in the community that was similar to the one she had seen on a recent trip to Europe.
Thus, the first Kennett Square Holiday Village Market, held Dec. 3-4, 2016, was born, and over its two days, the event drew more than 4,000 visitors, who flocked to the Creamery on Birch Street for a weekend of shopping, frolic and holiday spirit. There were more than 20 artisans there, as well as musicians, food trucks and a continuous, humming vibe that seemed to tell its organizers, 'Do this again. Turn this experience into an annual local tradition.'
As Fall becomes the holidays in Kennett Square, that's just what the event's organizers have done, only this year, a two-day event is not enough. The second Kennett Square Holiday Village Market will be held for two-consecutive weekends, from Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 at the Creamery, and will feature 73 vendors, more than 13 live musical acts and a host of activities for shoppers, and those who simply want to be a part of the spectacle.
“It was so successful last year, that Kennett Township, Kennett Square Borough and Historic Kennett Square all came up to us and said, 'This needs to happen two weekends this year,'” said Caroline Roosevelt, Kennett Township's special projects coordinator and co-organizer of this year's market with Meredith Langer of Historic Kennett Square. “It was such a huge economic drive that it just made sense to extend it for a longer part of the holiday season.”
Each day of the market will feature between 20-24 local artisans who will showcase unique and handmade items that will include jewelry, woodworking and ceramics throughout the market area – including 16 artisans who will be exhibiting at all four events. A full line-up of a dozen musical acts will perform throughout the two weekends, including the Kennett Middle School 8th-Grade Choir; six food truck vendors will be preparing fresh and nourishing food; and this year, the Creamery will be officially open at the market, and will serve its usual variety of craft beers and holiday-inspired tea beverages from Mrs. Robinson's Tea House.
In addition, visitors to the festival will also enjoy visits with Santa in a vintage sleigh; coffee from Philter; an ice sculpture demonstration; live reindeer; and Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths that will be for sale.
“There a lots of opportunities, but rather than have them all at regimented time slots, they will be casually introduced and be more interactive for everyone who wishes to experience this and experience that,” Langer said.
“It's a holistic experience, so if you have people with you who aren't attending with the idea of shopping with that intention, they can listen to music, have a drink,” Roosevelt said. “For anyone who has been to the Creamery, it's become well known for being a relaxing environment. You will be able to spend a few hours there and not feel like it's been that long.”
Parking for this year's event will be at the Creamery, Legends Field, the Genesis HealthCare parking lot, Kennett High School, and at the parking garage off of State Street, where visitors will be able to catch a shuttle on Broad and State Streets to the market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The Kennett Square Holiday Village Market is free to the public. To learn more about the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market and see the entire list of vendors, visit www.kennettholidayvillage.com.
To contact Staff Writer Richard L. Gaw, email rgaw@chestercounty.com.





