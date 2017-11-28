Skip to main content

Oxford Borough secures additional grant funding

11/28/2017 11:03AM ● Published by Steven Hoffman

Oxford Borough has secured another significant grant that will help with the effort to build a parking garage in the business district.

Officials recently learned that the borough will be receiving $ 285,000 in funding through a Department of Community and Economic Development grant. According to borough manager Brian Hoover, the funds will be utilized to repave 2nd Street in the areas from Mt. Vernon to Locust Street, and to do some reconstruction work on Octoraro Alley. The improvements will make the area around the parking garage more pedestrian-friendly once the project is completed.

This is the most recent grant that the borough has received in the ongoing effort to secure funding for a project that proponents say will boost economic development in the downtown. So far, the borough has secured more than $3 million in grant funding to construct the parking garage. Steve Krug of Krug Architects and Pauline Garcia-Allen of Econ Partners have been facilitating the process of obtaining grants for the parking garage.

Construction of the parking garage could begin in 2018.

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Top Stories, Today
Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press