Obituaries for the week of Nov. 27

11/28/2017 09:38AM ● Published by J. Chambless

THERESA A. SKELTON

Theresa A. Skelton, 80, of West Grove, passed away on Nov. 9 at the Jennersville Regional Hospital.

Born in Avondale, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas LePore, Sr., and the late Anna Bove LePore. Theresa enjoyed watching her daughter bowl, playing cards and being with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Terri Bollinger and her husband Joe of West Grove; one brother, Pat Lepore of Landenberg; two sisters, Rosemarie Cook of Elkton, Md., and Jean Mancino of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Theresa was predeceased by two brothers, Nicholas Lepore, Jr., and Vince LePore; and two sisters, Mary Woytko and Louise Miller.

Her service and burial were be held privately. In memory of Theresa, a donation may be made to the charity of your choice.





FRANCES E. JAMISON

Frances E. Jamison,101, received her wings in heaven on Nov. 11 at Berks Heim Nursing Home in Reading.

She was born April 27, 1916 to the late George and Cecelia Davies of Reading. She was wife of the late Thomas L. Jamison, and mother of the late Ida J. Scarborough and George Jamison of Oxford, where she lived happily for more than 75 years. She was a good and faithful servant of her beloved Allen A.M.E. Church of Oxford, where she held numerous positions, including piano player, for over 40 years.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Matthew Scarborough, Rachel Scarborough and Angela (Scarborough) Dixon; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marguerite Brown-Simkins and Jane Burford.

A funeral was held Nov. 18. Interment was in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Allen A.M.E. Church, 788 Market St., Oxford, PA 19363. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





TOMMY FRED WILSON

Tom Wilson, 85, of Mountain City, Tenn., passed away on Nov. 4 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

Tom was born to the late Alfred Clayton Wilson and Lola Bell Eggers Wilson in 1932 in Trade, Tenn. He was a former truck driver and store owner. He liked fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Barbara J. Wilson; daughter Vicky Stout of Mountain City, Tenn.; son Tommy D Wilson and wife Jeannie of Mountain City, Tenn.; a sister, Nell Greer of Avondale; brothers Boyd Wilson of Mountain City, Tenn., Bill Wilson of Avondale, Stacy Wilson of Nottingham, Curt of Quarryville, and Gordy Wilson of London Grove. He is also survived by six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special niece Judy Casenta of West Grove.

A funeral was held Nov. 7. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com.





LILA JEANNE NICHOLS

Lila Jeanne Nichols of West Chester died on Nov. 14 after a long illness.

She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family and friends. Mommom Lila’s spunk and determination is alive and well in her three beautiful daughters and their families. They are Ann and David Ferron, their sons David and Christopher; Amy and Michael Carlino, their children Samantha and Nathan; and Elizabeth and Andrew Jones, with their three children Lillian, Curtis and Levi. All three of Lila’s daughters reside in Unionville.

Lila was raised in the West Chester Borough in an area referred to as Riggtown with her siblings, Joey, Allie, Jack, and Mickey. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Nichols. She attended West Chester Joint High School and graduated with the class of 1959. She spent many years raising her girls and being a meticulous homemaker. Lila and her ex-husband, Howard Curtis, purchased and renovated two homes which were the envy of all who knew them. Lila’s talent for decorating and her amazing knack for using color and textures made all of her homes gorgeous showcases. Lila returned to school in 1980 and received her LPN nursing degree in 1982. After graduating from nursing school, Lila worked for the next 25 years in the Main Line Health Network. She was a nurse at Lankenau Hospital Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Center, and towards the end of her career she was also a private duty nurse. Lila loved being a nurse and helping those in need as much as she loved her family.

Lila Jeanne was remembered at a graveside ceremony by her family and friends on Nov. 21 at the Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery in West Chester. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Scoliosis Foundation (www.scoliosis.org/donate). Condolences may be sent at www.griecocares.com.





SHIRLEY MAY TACKETT

Shirley May Tackett, 72, the daughter of the late Ralph Leon Jones, Sr., and the late Viola Jaminson Palmer, passed away in the comfort of her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Kennett Square on Nov. 13.

Born in Lincoln University, she was a graduate of Oxford High School, class of 1963, and an employee of Pepperidge Farms for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Tackett IV, of Kennett Square; son, James E. Tackett V and his wife Marisol E. Tackett of Kennett Square; and her grandchildren, James E. Tackett VI and his wife Maria Tackett, Nicole S. Vazquez, Cynthia M. Vazquez; two great-grandsons, Julian Holley and Ivan Garcia; brothers, Monroe Jones of West Chester, Franklin Jones of Kennett Square; and sisters, Mary Payne and Edith Jones, both of Lincoln University.

A service was held Nov. 18. Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.





DAVID B. HANENKRAT

David B. Hanenkrat passed away on Nov. 16.

He was the son of pastor M.M. Hanenkrat and his wife, Reba Pay Hanenkrat. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army and Air National Guard. He attended William Jennings Bryan University in Dayton, Tenn., and graduated from the University of Delaware as a teacher and taught for one year in Salisbury, Md. David attended the Blessed Hope Bible Tabernacle in Oxford. David loved to read. His major interests were in history, especially of the events leading up to Worlw War II. He also had a strong curiosity about the workings of aircraft, rocketry, railroad locomotives, automobiles and ships. He spent many hours in the Pennsylvania Railroad Museum in Strasburg, as well as time researching the history of the bygone"Peachy" railroad. He was particularly interested in the cause of the sinking of the Titanic and read everything he could find about the tragedy. His many years as manager of the University of Delaware Bookstore exposed him to much of what was very stimulating to his curious mind. He often refered to the employees he supervised there as his family.

He is survived by his cousin, Ruth Sherman, and her son John Sherman, both of California.





LARRY J. TUEL

Larry James Tuel, 73, of Unionville, died on Nov. 22 at his home in Unionville.

Born in West Chester, he was a son of the late Owen and the late Emily (Bird) Tuel. Larry was a 1963 graduate of Unionville High School. He served our country in the Army Reserves. He was the owner and operator of Tuel &Tingle Nursery in Unionville, and was a member of the Pennsylvania Farmers Association. He was a member and past trustee at Unionville Presbyterian Church, member of East Lyn Grange, and a lifetime member of Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, where he received the Distinguished Service Medal. He played Little League baseball in his youth, loved the Phillies and country music and spending time with family.

Survivors include two sisters, Patty Tuel of Unionville and Marge Pellini of Kennett Square; one brother, Thomas F. Tuel (Kay) of Parkesburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard, and two sisters, Virginia Griffith and Kathy Tuel.

A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 and 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Unionville Presbyterian Church (815 Wollaston Rd., Unionville). His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Unionville Cemetery. Contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company, PO Box 36, Unionville, PA 19375; or to Unionville Presbyterian Church, 812 Wollaston Rd., Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





THOMAS CARTER

Thomas Carter, 77, of Kennett Square, passed away on Nov. 22 at the Pocopson Home.

Born in Kennett Square, he was the son of the late Joseph Johnson and the late Anna Mary Carter. He enjoyed looking through magazines, animals, and being with his family and friends. He always greeted everyone with a handshake.

Thomas is survived by two sisters, Eunice Carter of Kennett Square, and Hilda Martin of West Grove. He was predeceased by five brothers, Theodore Carter, Richard Carter, Lewis Carter, Oliver Carter and Donald Carter; and two sisters, Bertha Prigg and Esther Tackett. His service and burial will be held privately. To view his online tribute and to share a memory with his family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ANDREAH LYNN DONALD

Andreah Lynn Donald, or Andi to her friends and family, of West Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 23 at Christiana Hospital.

Only 23 years old, she was preceded in death by her father, James Donald; and is survived by her mother, Kari Donald; and son, Charles Louis Broughton. Other family includes brother Bryan Donald and spouse Chris; brother Paul Donald and spouse Sam; sister Renae Gigon and spouse Michael; Godparents Peter Arts and Kathleen Donald; and beloved dog, Twinkle.

A sparkling and vivacious person, Andreah was a loyal friend who brightened everyone’s day with her big heart and fun-loving personality. Throughout her life she enjoyed a variety of activities, including swimming, singing, and playing instruments. A dedicated nature lover, she also was an avid hiker, photographer, and adventurer.

Join her friends and family remembering her life on Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Foulk & Grieco Funeral Home (200 Rose Hill Rd., West Grove). Her funeral and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a trust for her son, Charles. You can send cash or checks to Charles Louis Broughton, c/o Kari Donald, to 162 Amelia St, Mont Clare, PA 19453. To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, visit www.griecocares.com.





ELSIE BARD RINGLER

Elsie Bard Ringler, 82, of Oxford, passed away on Nov. 24 at Jennersville Regional Hospital in West Grove.

She was the wife of William H. Ringler, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Landenberg, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Elma Pearle White Bard. Elsie graduated from Oxford High School Class of 1953. She was the bookkeeper for the Oxford News Shop and Ringler’s Appliance Store in Oxford. She was a member and Deacon of Oxford Presbyterian Church. She shared and delivered the tapes of services with shut-ins for many years. She was a charter member of Chantilly Manor Golf and Country Club in Rising Sun, Md., where she was the Ladies Champion. Elsie had the thrill of a hole-in-one while vacationing in Florida. She also enjoyed collecting teddy bears.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Richard H. Ringler (Maria) of Harrington, Del., and William S. Ringler (Sherry) of Newark, Del.; two grandchildren, William S. Ringler, Jr., and Samantha Ringler; two sisters, Elizabeth Kreider of Quarryville and Mildred Purcell of Oxford; and one brother, William Bard of Kirkwood. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mazie Bard Simons.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Oxford Presbyterian Church (6 Pine St., Oxford). Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. (86 Pine St., Oxford) and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Oxford Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.