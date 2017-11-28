Skip to main content

Small art with big appeal

11/28/2017 09:10AM ● Published by J. Chambless

Jacalyn Beam's 'Chadds Ford Holiday Tree.'

Gallery: Christmas in Miniature 2017 [7 Images] Click any image to expand.

By John Chambless
Staff Writer

For this year's “Christmas in Miniature” art show, the former Chadds Ford Gallery space has been reconfigured and there are fewer artists represented, but the floor-to-ceiling arrangement of artworks will look familiar to anyone who has visited the annual exhibition before.

The new Barbara Moore Fine Art shares space with Arden+James, a leather goods and crafts store in the front room of the historic building in Chadds Ford. You'll still find the walls packed with original art by regional favorites, and some artists you might not have heard of. The show 

The miniature artworks are displayed in new ways for this year's show.

 starts just inside the front door, with standout works by Jacalyn Beam, whose oil, “Chadds Ford Holiday Tree,” captures the landmark tree that's just across the road from the gallery. Larry Savick's supremely accomplished still life, “Fruits and Berries,” is a highlight, as is Richard Bollinger's “Divine Fruit,” a view of grapes basking in crisp light against a vivid blue sky.

There are five abstract acrylics by Doug Hendershot that strike a blow for non-representational art, as well as several lovely local landscapes by the late Paul Scarborough, whose work is always a treat to see. Also in the front hallway, Robert Stack's gouache “Bass Harbor Light Play” is a serene interplay of sunlight on white walls.

In the middle room of the exhibition space, you'll fine two dazzling Peter Sculthorpe oils – “North of Blackhead” and the magical “Sunlit Morning,” which are great small examples of the artist's work. You'll also be struck by Glenn Blue's winter stream view, “The Glow of Snow.” Neal Hughes has a similarly great oil of shadows on snow, “Morning Shadows,” that gets to the essence of winter light.

In the framing workshop area, the nice moments continue, with Robert Stack's blue-on-blue view of a Monhegan harbor, and “Newly Planted,” a pastel by Susan Myers that has a soft green tone and texture, as well as larger prints by members of the Wyeth family that enhance the hometown appeal of the gallery.

In short, the show has a lot to offer in a smaller space, but that makes it a bit less overwhelming. You won't feel that anything has been sacrificed in terms of quality. And you are certain to find something that the art lover on your holiday list would love.

“Christmas in Miniature” continues at Barbara Moore Fine Art (1609 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford) through Dec. 31. There's an opening reception on Nov. 29 from 1 to 8 p.m. Regular hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Visit www.barbaramoorefineart.com, or call 484-776-5174.

To contact Staff Writer John Chambless, email jchambless@chestercounty.com.


