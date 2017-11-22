Chester County Press Nov. 22 edition

-
The Washington Memorial Chapel has announced that the Justice Bell, which serves as the symbol o...
Welcome Santa as he returns to the Concord Mall! Come say "hi" and pose for your holiday photos t...
Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...
Indies First: Small Business Saturday
Join us on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and get your ...
November 25th Kreutz Creek Winery 7-10 pm
Kreutz Creek Winery
44 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 193...
The Nutcracker Ballet Performed by the Oxford Ctr For Dance
Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 shows at 1:...
Thomas Meeting is a 2017 Toys For Tots donation site! Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for a ch...
The Chester County Marine Corps League Auxiliary wants YOU! Ladies, age 16 and over are welcome ...
Give your entryway a festive look and feel from now until the new year with a simple, elegant, ou...
Did you know …
• LinkedIn has over 450 million users worldwide and welcomes a new member every...
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
Stroll through Mt. Cuba Center’s gardens, enjoy the seasonal beauty of our landscapes, and select...
Kick off your holiday season with Holiday Cheer, perfect family entertainment. Listen to old fash...
Ring in the holiday season with the 38th Annual QVC West Chester Christmas Parade! The parade is ...
Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sleddin...
Selling handcrafted items, homemade baked goods, fresh pine wreaths, direct-sales vendors, food, ...
Join us at BSHS to take care of all your Christmas shopping needs at our annual Christmas Craft a...
Keep your trees and shrubs healthy, attractive, and long-lived using expert pruning techniques. I...
Episcopal Church of the Ascension will be participating in 'Christmas in Parkesburg' to benefit ...
Twilight Tidings at the Tavern at the Historic Barns-Brinton House
The Chadds Ford Historical So...
Twilight Tidings at the Tavern at the Historic Barns-Brinton House
Voices of Caring — the Ministry of Caring’s annual holiday music festival for our childcare progr...
Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sleddin...
Kick off your holiday season with Holiday Cheer, perfect family entertainment. Listen to old fash...
Join the Hockessin Book Shelf, and Women's Fiction Author and Philly Native Amy Sue Nathan, for A...
Leader of the group has been practicing Zen Buddhism for 47 years, and can help you learn to prac...
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
The Mill at Anselma will host a concert of holiday music in the dining hall of Montgomery School ...
Enhance your home’s holiday spirit with a decorative wreath made from fresh evergreen boughs of c...
Enhance your home’s holiday spirit with a decorative wreath made from fresh evergreen boughs of c...
On Friday evening, December 8th, lanterns and luminaries will light the buildings of The Mill at ...
Inviting all creative spirits! Explore your inner artist while raising money for enrichment activ...
"So happy to have been invited back by the "Friends Folk Club" for so many years, and tonight is ...
Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sleddin...
On Saturday, December 9th, Santa Clause will visit The Mill at Anselma. Children will be invited...
Avast! The Story Pirates are returning to WCU to perform another show that has not yet been writt...
Please join us for stories, activities, and a little music at Immaculate Conception School. Every...
Clutterers Anonymous℠ (CLA℠) is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strengt...
Imbue your dining room with the aroma of freshly gathered evergreens with a holiday season center...
Imbue your dining room with the aroma of freshly gathered evergreens with a holiday season center...
