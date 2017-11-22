Skip to main content

Chester County Press Nov. 22 edition

11/22/2017 10:29AM ● Published by J. Chambless

In this week's Chester County Press, we go from high school football to politics to budgets to generosity to art ... We cover the Unionville High School football team's latest playoff win; profile Scudder Stevens, who was elected to his second term on the Kennett Township Board of Supervisors; attend a church service that celebrated community efforts to collect more than 800 winter coats; and preview upcoming holiday performances in the area ... It's all in this week's Chester County Press.
Unionville advances to the District 1 title game - 11182017 1238AM

Unionville advances to the District 1 title game 

Unionville 36, Marple Newtown 21 Read More » 

 

Now what Stevens begins his second term on Kennett board - 11212017 1244PM

Now what? Stevens begins his second term on Kennett board

After running unopposed in the recent election, the supervisor reflects on his first term, and his plans for his next one Read More » 

 

Franklin Township posts proposed 2018 budget 

The budget reflects no change in real estate taxes, and the total millage rate remains the same Read More » 

 

U-CF Board hears from more parents about district's disciplinary policy

Ten-day suspensions are too harsh, parents tell the board Read More » 

 

Three departing school board members honored in Oxford 

Superintendent David Woods took the lead in honoring the three board members—Lorraine Durnan Bell, Rebecca Fetterolf, and Richard Orpneck, presenting each person with a crystal bowl Read More » 

 

Oxford Library unveils its new Veterans Room - 11162017 0139PM

Oxford Library unveils its new Veterans Room 

In addition to providing a space for veterans to meet and talk, the Veterans Room will also feature displays of military memorabilia Read More » 

 

Church service recognizes community coat drive efforts - 11212017 1234PM

Church service recognizes community coat drive efforts

Between 800-1,000 winter coats will be distributed to Kennett area groups Read More » 

 

KCSD extends business administrator's contract

The Kennett School Board also offers a fond farewell to four members whose terms are ending Read More » 

 

New Garden easement deal may face end-of-year deadline 

Supervisor: If no expedient action is done soon, township should rescind the $2.3 million deal Read More » 

 

Chesco Dance Center presents three performances of The Nutcracker - 11212017 0143PM

Chesco Dance Center presents three performances of ‘The Nutcracker’ 

One performance is slated for Dec. 2, while two shows will take place on Dec. 10 Read More » 

 

Holiday trees decorated with handmade Critter ornaments are an annual highlight of the exhibition

The traditions of 'A Brandywine Christmas'

The annual celebration opens on Nov. 24 in Chadds Ford Read More » 

 

Painted items by local artist Nancy Swope

Find art for holiday gift giving in Oxford

Regional artisans display handmade items Read More » 

 

Lessons from the gridiron 

Teamwork, selflessness, hard work, resiliency...the Unionville Indians are demonstrating them all on Friday nights.... Read More » 

 

Uncle Irvin: D's 'Trump' R's 

'The security blanket that went with Republican endorsement has been shredded, giving a breath of fresh air that could mean better local government for Chester County' Read More » 

 

Chester County High School Sports

