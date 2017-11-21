Skip to main content

Uncle Irvin: D's 'Trump' R's

11/21/2017 12:26PM ● Published by Richard Gaw

For the first time in more than two centuries, the Democratic Party of Chester County has elected four of their own to county row offices, including County Treasurer and Controller.
In some ways, this is not as surprising as it seems. Population increases and a change of new voters has already given Democrats a big boost in party registration over the past 20 years. The two parties are now virtually the same. Democrats have already carried the county in the Presidential and Senatorial elections, but have failed in county races quite miserably.
Now, with a little help from the widespread discontent over President Trump and the reckless and failed leadership of the last two GOP County Chairmen, Skip Brion and Val DiGiorgio, the GOP County Committee has virtually collapsed.
A couple of things we can look for:
 1.    Next year's General Assembly races and the fate of GOP incumbents John Lawrence and Eric Roe, and Republican Congressmen Ryan Costello and Pat Meehan.
 2.    The mass firing of GOP employees of the four row offices in January and the hiring of Democrat replacements in the tradition of “To the victors belong the spoils.”
 3.    The 2019 county races for County Commissioner, District Attorney and Sheriff.

The security blanket that went with Republican endorsement has been shredded, giving a breath of fresh air that could mean better local government for Chester County.

(This is part of an occasional column written by Uncle Irvin. As always, the column is the opinion of Uncle Irvin, and is not a news story.)


Like what you're reading? Subscribe to Chester County's free newsletter to catch every headline

Opinion, Top Stories, Today

  • Bird Walk

    11/25/2017
    09:00AM — 11:00AM

    Newlin Grist Mill and Wild Birds Unlimited-Concordville are teaming up to explore the wonderful w...

  • THE BELL OF FREEDOM RINGS ONCE AGAIN AS WASHINGTON MEMORIAL CHAPEL RESTORES HISTORIC JUSTICE BELL

    11/25/2017
    10:00AM — 05:00PM

    The Washington Memorial Chapel has announced that the Justice Bell, which serves as the symbol o...

  • Photos with Santa

    11/25/2017
    10:00AM — 09:30PM

    Welcome Santa as he returns to the Concord Mall! Come say "hi" and pose for your holiday photos t...

  • Small Business Saturday

    11/25/2017
    11:00AM — 04:30PM

    Indies First: Small Business Saturday Join us on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and get your ...

  • Brad Rau

    11/25/2017
    07:00PM — 10:00PM

    November 25th Kreutz Creek Winery 7-10 pm Kreutz Creek Winery 44 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 193...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Chester County High School Sports

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Chester County Press